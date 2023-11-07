MOUNT OLIVE — The UNC Pembroke volleyball team recorded 63 kills and hit .240 from the net on the way to a key 3-1 (21-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-22) victory over Mount Olive on Monday evening inside Kornegay Arena as the Braves clinched the Conference Carolinas East Division title for the second consecutive season.

The victory for the Braves (18-13, 12-5 CC) marked the fifth consecutive win and improve to 23-11 all-time against Mount Olive. The setback for the Trojans (20-10, 14-3 CC) snapped a 23-game Conference Carolinas home winning streak and stopped a four-match win streak as well.

Mount Olive scored the first six points of the match and took a 10-4 lead following a kill from Kate Carter. UNC Pembroke scored three straight points to take a 18-17 advantage, but the Trojans hit .313 from the net and closed out the set on a 7-3 run, winning 25-21.

Six consecutive points for UNCP gave the Braves an early 9-4 lead after a Mount Olive attack error. The Trojans knotted the score at 12 apiece and took a slight 15-14 lead after a kill from Callie Mullins. The Braves hit a match-high .350 from the net and scored five straight points to take the lead for good, 20-15, en route to a 25-19 win.

Emma Fraidenburg and Katelynn Swain picked up a big block at the net to give UNCP a 12-8 lead. Katie Pressley’s kill extended the Black & Gold’s lead out to 20-12, but UMO continued to chip away at their deficit, 23-19, with a kill from Karoline Cox. UNCP hit .164 from the net and used a kill from Katelynn Swain to win the set 25-20.

Mount Olive jumped out to a quick 7-3 lead after a UNC Pembroke attack error. The Braves whittled away at their deficit and put together a 4-0 scoring surge to lead 19-18, but a UNCP error tied the score at 20 apiece. The Braves clinched the victory with a 25-22 set win, winning the final two points of the match highlighted by a key block on match point from Katelynn Swain and Katie Pressley.

Vanya Przulj had 27 kills, 15 digs and three blocks for UNCP, Ruby Countryman had 15 kills and two blocks, Abby Peduzzi had 12 kills and 19 digs, Pressley had 53 assists, Kyleigh Coghlan had 23 digs and five assists, Swain had two blocks and Tyler Patterson had two aces.

The Braves earned a first-round bye in the Conference Carolinas Tournament and will play the winner of Chowan vs. King at 3 p.m. Sunday at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

Pressly named CC Specialist of the Week

A 3-0 week capped of with a Conference Carolinas Divisional Title for the UNC Pembroke volleyball team helped Katie Pressley to the Conference Carolinas Specialist of the Week honor, league officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

The announcement marks the second time this season that Pressley has earned the weekly conference recognition.

A native of Indian Trail, Pressley finished the week with 148 assists and 29 digs in three games. The senior started the week with a career-best 57 assists against Francis Marion and became the program’s career assist leader as well. She closed out the week with 38 assists and 12 digs against Barton and then 53 assists and six digs at Mount Olive.

Pressley ranks fifth in the league in assists per set with 9.19 and has accumulated 864 assists this season.

Pressley and the Braves will be back in action at home on Sunday when they play the winner of the Chowan and King in the Conference Carolinas Tournament. UNCP will play at 3 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.