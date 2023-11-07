Scotland’s Tyree Brown (31) and Jrue Glenn (12) tackle Red Springs’ Kendrick Seals (26) during the Robeson County Parks and Recreation Rudy Paul/Van Sampson Championship Game played Saturday at Lumberton High School.

Red Springs cheerleaders cheer on their team during the Robeson County Parks and Recreation Rudy Paul/Van Sampson Championship Game against Scotland played Saturday at Lumberton High School.

Red Springs’ Jordan Locklear, left, tackles Scotland’s Jrue Glenn (12) during the Robeson County Parks and Recreation Rudy Paul/Van Sampson Championship Game played Saturday at Lumberton High School.

Red Springs’ Kendrick Seals, left, throws a pass during the Robeson County Parks and Recreation Rudy Paul/Van Sampson Championship Game against Scotland played Saturday at Lumberton High School. Scotland won the game 20-8 to win the Robeson County rec football championship for grades 4-6.

Red Springs’ Jordan Locklear, left, tackles Scotland’s Jrue Glenn (12) during the Robeson County Parks and Recreation Rudy Paul/Van Sampson Championship Game played Saturday at Lumberton High School.

Red Springs cheerleaders cheer on their team during the Robeson County Parks and Recreation Rudy Paul/Van Sampson Championship Game against Scotland played Saturday at Lumberton High School.

Scotland’s Tyree Brown (31) and Jrue Glenn (12) tackle Red Springs’ Kendrick Seals (26) during the Robeson County Parks and Recreation Rudy Paul/Van Sampson Championship Game played Saturday at Lumberton High School.