SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda — Having traveled around the world playing professional golf, William McGirt’s current business trip has him practically in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

McGirt is in the field for the PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship, played on the island located about 650 miles east of the Outer Banks.

The Fairmont native will tee off at 6:17 a.m. ET in Thursday’s opening round, paired with Ted Potter Jr. and Martin Trainer on the first hole. The trio will start Friday’s second round at 10:57 a.m. ET on the 10th hole.

McGirt is making his fourth PGA Tour start since July, and last played at the Sanderson Farms Championship in early October, where he finished tied for 71st.

McGirt has made the cut in four straight starts, his longest such streak since the summer of 2018 just before the hip injury that sidelined him for nearly two years.

With two events left in the FedExCup Fall, McGirt is currently ranked 200th in the FedExCup standings. McGirt, who is playing this season on conditional status, needs a strong result in the next two events to get inside the top 125 to regain full status for the 2024 season; there are other ways he can keep his conditional status next season outside the top 125.

This is McGirt’s second start in at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship; he missed the cut last year with rounds of 70 and 68 on the par-71 layout.

Adam Scott headlines this week’s field and is the betting favorite; other notable entrants include Wake Forest native Akshay Bhatia and major champions Lucas Glover and Stewart Cink. Defending champion Seamus Power is not in the field.