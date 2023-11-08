EMORY, Va. — Homestanding Emory & Henry was no match for the UNC Pembroke wrestling team Wednesday night, as the Black & Gold used seven pins, two tech falls, and a forfeit to take a 58-0 victory in their Conference Carolinas dual match opener.

The Braves (1-0, 1-0 CC) moved to 2-0 all-time against the Wasps (0-1, 0-1 CC) after taking a 54-3 win last season in Pembroke.

UNCP’s Logan Seliga got the night off to a good start with a pin in just 49 seconds in the 125 pound match. Logan Robinson (133), Keegan Roberson (157), Will Lowery (165), Scott Joll (174), Jose Zambrano Canuto (184), and Ryan Walker (285) would all follow Seliga with pins of their own.

Chance Cottingham picked up five points via tech fall in the 141 pound bout, while Brandon Smith would do the same in the 149 pound match. Christopher Dickey won via forfeit in the 197 pound class.

The Braves will be back in action again Thursday, Nov. 16 as they host No. 1-ranked Lander in a Conference Carolinas dual match. The Braves will honor the life of longtime UNCP wrestling coach, P.J. Smith, at the match after his death on Monday. Any athletes that ever wrestled for Coach Smith are encouraged to wear their wrestling gear to show their support and appreciation.

Walker joins Braves wrestling coaching staff

UNC Pembroke head wrestling coach, O.T. Johnson, has announced the addition of former Braves wrestler Bryce Walker to his coaching staff. Walker joins another former Braves wrestler, Nick Daggett, to make up the assistant coaching staff for the Black & Gold.

Walker, a two-time NCAA qualifier, wrestled five seasons for UNCP, logging a 66-50 career record, as well a 27-22 record in conference duals.

“I am really excited about what Coach Walker is bringing to the program from his time as an athlete, and I am really looking forward to him bringing his strong skills and energy to the this side of the team,” said Johnson. “I am looking forward to learning from him as well.”

Daggett, a five-time NCAA qualifier and four-time All-American, returns for his second season as an assistant coach. Daggett compiled a 123-37 (.769) record in his illustrious career, to go along with four region championships and four top-8 finishes at the NCAA Championships.

Kimaiyo named to USTFCCCA All-Region sqaud

A top-15 performance at the NCAA Southeast Regional race has led to freshman Moureen Kimaiyo being named to the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Association (USTFCCCA) All-Region team, officials announced Tuesday.

To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must log a top-25 finish at their respective regional race.

The announcement marks the sixth-consecutive year women’s cross country has had an All-Region selection.

Kimaiyo, who finished 14th at the NCAA Southeast Region race, is just the fourth freshman in school history to be named All-Region on the women’s side.