ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls girls basketball program has gotten used to seeing its players go on to play at the next level.

Another Bulldog signed to play collegiately Wednesday when senior point guard Jashontae Harris inked with Fayetteville State.

“It’s closer to home; I still get to be around the people I love. I like the environment, I like the whole school environment,” Harris said. “Playing college ball is something that every athlete dreams to do, so finally making it happen, it’s just a good feeling. Words can’t really explain.”

Harris is the eighth St. Pauls girls basketball player since the class of 2020 to sign collegiately, and the sixth to sign to an NCAA school, joining the Division-II Broncos program.

Harris’ cousin and former high-school teammate T.J. Eichelberger is currently a junior on the Fayetteville State team; joining her, and playing at a historically-Black university, is a plus in Harris’ decision.

“I like how everybody supports each other, builds each other up, and the whole environment,” Harris said.

Harris averaged 22.2 points, 3.0 assists and 3.6 steals for the Bulldogs last year, helping lead the team to a share of the Southeastern Athletic Conference title, the team’s fourth straight season winning a conference championship.

“They’re getting pretty much the complete package. She’s absolutely one of the best scorers in the state. She’s a workaholic, and she just loves to win; they’re getting a winner,” St. Pauls coach Jaymar Thompson said. “She’s one of the faces of the program. She’s one of the ones that bought into the program and believed in what me and, when Coach (Mike) Moses was here, she believed in the plan. And she’s benefiting from all that. She’s what we’re looking for when we talk about St. Pauls basketball, she is that kid.”

Fayetteville State is currently Harris’ only offer. Despite the fact that it is still relatively early in the recruiting process for the class of 2024, Harris was ready to go ahead and join the Broncos program now ahead of the start of her senior high school season.

“It’s a huge relief, because really anything could happen,” Harris said. “So just to go ahead and be locked in, and having no worries.”

The Bulldogs open the season next Friday at home against Douglas Byrd.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.