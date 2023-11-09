Lumberton’s Halona Sampson, center, signs to play college softball at Lander during a ceremony Wednesday in Lumberton. She is pictured with her parents.

Lumberton’s Aniya Merritt, center, signs to play college softball at North Carolina A&T during a ceremony Wednesday in Lumberton. She is pictured with her parents.

Lumberton’s Alona Hanna, center left, signs to play college softball at UNC Pembroke during a ceremony Wednesday in Lumberton. She is pictured with her family.

Lumberton’s Tiara Stueck, center, signs to play college softball at UNC Pembroke during a ceremony Wednesday in Lumberton. She is pictured with her parents.

LUMBERTON — The seniors in the Lumberton High School softball program still have a season to play for the Pirates next spring — but four of them have already confirmed where they will continue their playing careers next school year.

Alona Hanna and Tiara Stueck each signed Wednesday to play at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Aniya Merritt penned to play at North Carolina A&T moments later, and Halona Sampson signed Thursday with Lander.

“How many other teams have you seen around here that have signed four in (two) days,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “These girls have been together since they were young, 7 or 8 years old, growing up and playing on different teams together. They all actually kind of live near each other too. … It’s all because of their hard work and their dedication, and not only just them but their families supporting us and carrying them around everywhere to get better and playing on the weekends and stuff like that. They’ve put the work in, not only on the field but in the classroom.”

The foursome are part of the core of the Pirates’ 2023 team that won a school-record 23 games, claimed a share of the United-8 Conference championship and advanced to the second round of the 4A state playoffs.

Alona Hanna and Tiara Stueck

Hanna and Stueck won’t be going far to continue their softball careers, staying in Robeson County to attend UNCP.

“It’s just close to home, with all the support around me, and I’ll be able to see my family and friends whenever I feel like it,” Hanna said. “UNCP is a good school and it’s so close to me, it was just the best option.”

“When I went on a visit, it just felt like home,” Stueck said. “I get along with the softball players already there. The environment is good; I love the coaching staff. It’s a good home for me, being that it’s only like 10 minutes down the road from where I live at.”

The chance to play together for the Braves was a plus for both; they’ll also join four players already on UNCP’s roster from Robeson County and five more from the Sandhills/Border Belt region.

“That’s one of the best things; me and T have been playing with each other since we were 5 or 6 years old,” Hanna said. “You would never think, starting from that little, we’d be going to the same school that we are right now. But knowing that I’ve got somebody that I already know, and I’m close with, and I know how we play together and we have the best chemistry — it’s going to go into college and we’re going to do so good.”

“I love Loni to death, she’s a good athlete and a good player all around,” Stueck said. “I get to play the next four years with her and that’s going to be great. … I know some of (the other UNCP players), I’ve played against a lot of them, and I just like being around them. They’re good people to be around, and they’re good players. Coach (Stephanie Graziani) is going to build a squad.”

Stueck, who is the Pirates’ everyday catcher but can play other positions, hit .455 for Lumberton last season, tying a school record with 10 home runs and shattering the previous school record with 54 RBIs. She was named United-8 Conference Player of the Year and Co-Robeson County Player of the Year.

“She’s really developed the last year or so with power,” Register said. “They’re going to get somebody that can hit the ball with some power. She can play a couple of different positions, whether it’s DH or first base or catcher, third base, wherever they want to put her. She’s a hard worker, she’s going to get better and better.”

Stueck also had offers or interest from Mount Olive, St. Andrews, Methodist, Fayetteville Tech and USC Sumter.

“This is a big — it’s not even real,” Stueck said. “It’s like, oh my God, I’m really playing softball. But it’s good to go play softball in college; I just can’t talk, I’m at a loss for words right now.”

Hanna, an infielder, hit .365 as a junior with four home runs, 19 extra-base hits, 30 RBIs and 34 runs; she is a two-time all-county selection in softball and is also an all-county honoree in volleyball.

“She’s going to be able to play multiple positions for them for what they need over there,” Register said. “She’s obviously going to swing the bat, run the bases. She’s a heck of a player; she has been for us since she was like 8, but she for us in high school, she’s been a big plus for us and a big reason why we’re winning all the games we’re winning.”

Hanna, whose mother also attended UNCP, also had offers or interest from Lees-McRae, Mars Hill, Georgia Southwestern, Methodist, Florence-Darlington Tech and Fayetteville Tech.

“Everybody has a mentality that — go D1, go D1,” Hanna said. “When you’re little, you tell everybody you want to go D1. But just being able to go to college and having this opportunity is so exciting, because I never thought I would be able to get to this point. There were times I thought I couldn’t or didn’t even want to play softball anymore, and I went through it and where I’m at right now is just — some people don’t get this opportunity, and I’m glad I got this opportunity.”

Aniya Merritt

Lumberton’s all-time single-season leader in runs and stolen bases will play Division-I softball after Merritt signed with North Carolina A&T.

“It just feels like home to me, and it wasn’t just about softball to me,” Merritt said. “It was also about education and my major, and they have a good engineering program. Everything just worked out for me; I loved the coach, loved the atmosphere, and that’s why I chose A&T.”

The chance to attend a historically-Black university which has been attended by other family members, and one within about two hours of home, were both positives in Merritt’s decision.

“I feel like an HBCU is a great experience for me, and I feel like it’ll be fun, a good experience for me to actually attend an HBCU,” Merritt said. “A&T is not too far from home, but it’s also not too close to home, so I felt like it was a good distance so my dad and people can come see me if they want to. I feel great about the distance too; it’s not too far, but then again it’s not too close.”

Merritt, an outfielder, hit .530 last spring, tying a school record with 44 hits and breaking school records with 38 runs and 34 steals; she was named Co-Robeson County Player of the Year, her third All-County selection. She was selected to play in the Minority Softball Prospects All-American Game in Orlando on Nov. 19.

“Her speed — you can’t coach speed, you’re either fast or you’re not, and she’s the fastest person I’ve ever coached,” Register said. “She’s going to keep improving defensively, but she just makes things happen. She’s going to score runs, she’s on base, she creates havoc, and you’re good for one or two runs per game just with her in the lineup.”

Merritt also had offers or interest from North Carolina, N.C. State, Marshall and UNC Pembroke, among others.

Merritt’s college opportunity is the culmination of years of hard work — even including her switching from hitting right-handed to left-handed when she was 11.

“I’ve been working hard since I was little,” Merritt said. “I remember batting right-handed, then switching over to left-handed and learning how to slap and everything. So I’ve been working very hard, and I’m very grateful to be where I’m at right now.”

Halona Sampson

While the bats of Stueck, Hanna and Merritt have gotten them to the next level, Sampson’s arm is what provided the right-handed pitcher the chance to sign with Lander.

“When I went there, it really just felt like home,” Sampson said. “I felt well there, the coaches, I absolutely love them, and the campus felt beautiful to me, and I just felt at home.”

Sampson verbally committed to Lander last November; she also had an offer from Converse.

“I’ve played since T-ball, got into travel ball my first year of 10U, and I absolutely fell in love with the sport,” Sampson said. “I don’t know what I’d do without it, to be honest.”

Sampson was 7-0 with a 1.53 ERA last season for the Pirates, with 56 strikeouts over 50.1 innings pitched. She was also the Robeson County Pitcher of the Year in the spring of 2022, and is a three-time All-County selection.

“She’s a true Bearcat,” Register said. “She’s a winner, she’s going to battle you. … She’s a competitor, and she’s going to go up there and give you everything she’s got. She’s been awesome for us in the circle and we’re expecting big things out of her this year. I feel really good about the season coming up with the girls that have signed, the ones we’ve got coming up, this is going to be a good year and Halona’s going to be a big key to that in that circle. Because if you don’t have someone in that circle, your team’s going to be very average, so she puts us in that elite category.”

Sampson, like the other Pirates to sign, was relieved to get the chance to sign before beginning her final high school season.

“Ever since I stepped foot on the campus and got to be with the coaches, I absolutely fell in love,” Sampson said. “So just getting it out of the way will be a big ease off my shoulders.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.