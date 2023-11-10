PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team enters Saturday’s season finale in the midst of a historic stretch of games, having shut out consecutive opponents for the first time in school history and outscored the opposition 154-7 over the last three contests.

As the Braves know they’re playing their last game of the fall, the goal is simple: keep it up and finish strong when Concord visits Grace P. Johnson for a 4 p.m. kickoff.

“That’s been the message since the end of Glenville (State) is just finishing strong,” UNCP coach Mark Hall said. “We’ve been playing great football over the last month and we want to continue that. We always talk about not just winning, but how you win matters, and we want to go into the offseason feeling pretty good about how we finished the season.”

While the Braves (6-3, 5-3 Mountain East Conference) have been completely dominant in their last three games, they took a break from competition last week with an open date.

Hall hopes that 14 days between games doesn’t mean the Braves lose the momentum they’ve gained over the last month.

“We’ve been playing so well and have so much momentum it was almost where I wish we didn’t have the bye week,” Hall said. “But we got some good work last week, we gave the guys some time off, and then we’ve had a pretty good week of practice this week, so we’ll see when the ball kicks off a 4 o’clock how the bye week went for us, good or bad. But I think the kids are ready to go.”

UNCP could finish as high as a tie for second in the Mountain East Conference with a win and some help Saturday, and would be no worse than a tie for third. A seven-win season would be the Braves’ most since a 10-2 campaign in 2016. The Braves have won five of their last six games dating back to Sept. 23.

Concord (1-9, 1-8 MEC) lost 24-14 to Notre Dame (Ohio) last week; two weeks ago, the Mountain Lions beat West Virginia Wesleyan 38-9 for their lone win of the season to date.

The Mountain Lions have scored just 17.0 points per game for the season, and have struggled in the run game, averaging 59.3 yards per game. But the passing game has been strong for Concord, led by quarterback Jack Mangel (2,393 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns), a 2022 All-MEC first-team performer, and receiver Kris Copeland (85 receptions, 923 receiving yards, eight receiving touchdowns).

“We’re going to definitely have to contain the passing game; we’re going to have to get after the quarterback like we usually do and make him uncomfortable and force him to get it out of his hand faster than he wants to,” Hall said. “They’ve got a receiver, Kris Copeland, he’s dynamic. … They really feed him the ball and I’m sure they’re going to try to get him the ball quite a bit on Saturday, so we’re going to have to do a good job of trying to contain those guys.”

Concord’s defense has allowed 37.7 points per game this season; the Braves, meanwhile, have scored 37.3 per contest for the season and 51.3 per game in their last three outings.

“We want to finish strong; we’ve been scoring a lot of points, really since Wheeling, and I think there’s opportunity for us to have another good game this week,” Hall said. “But we’re going to have to execute; that’s what my message to them has been, just because we were good the last month doesn’t mean you can just roll the ball out there this week and it’s going to magically happen. We’re going to have to do the things that’s led us to being able to score and sustain drives, so we’re going to have to stay on schedule and stay ahead of the chains.

Concord beat the Braves 58-56 in five overtimes in last year’s season finale, also played in Pembroke — though Hall says that game hasn’t come up among his team in the buildup to Saturday’s game. The Mountain Lions lead the all-time series 5-4 and have won three of the last four meetings.

UNCP will commemorate American Indian Heritage Day as part of Saturday’s game; this will include the display of several customs of the Lumbee Tribe and performances by tribal dancers and drummers in full regalia.

