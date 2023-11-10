SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda — Fairmont native William McGirt birdied four of the last 11 holes he played Friday to make the cut on the number in the PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

After starting on the 10th hole, McGirt sat at 1 under par for the tournament through seven holes of Friday’s second round. He birdied the par-5 17th and par-4 18th to turn in 3 under par, with a 2-under 33 on his first nine. He then birdied both front-nine par-5s, the second and seventh holes, and parred the other seven holes on that side to complete a 4-under-par 67.

McGirt is currently tied for 61st; play was suspended with eight players still to finish the second round.

Friday’s charge comes after a 1-under-par 70 in Thursday’s opening round. McGirt shot a 1-over 37 on Port Royal Golf Course’s front nine and a 2-under 33 on the back nine, with birdies at the 10th and 17th. He was even par for the day through the first seven holes of Friday’s round, with one birdie and one bogey, before his late charge.

McGirt began the week ranked 200th in the FedExCup standings, and is projected with his current tournament position to move to 199th; the top 125 after next week’s RSM Classic will earn full status for the 2024 PGA Tour season, with additional routes to gain conditional status for those ranked 126th or lower. McGirt is currently playing on conditional status for the 2023 season.

The field for next week’s RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Georgia was released Friday afternoon; McGirt is currently the first alternate, and will likely get into the field before the event begins next Thursday.

Alex Noren currently leads the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at 15 under par on the strength of a 10-under 61 in Thursday’s round; he is two strokes ahead of Ryan Moore, Satoshi Kodaira and Ryan Brehm, each at 13 under.