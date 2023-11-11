BROWNS SUMMIT — An Ashleigh Harris goal and a strong defensive effort propelled the Braves soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Barton and into the Conference Carolinas Tournament championship on Friday night at the Truist Soccer Complex at Bryan Park.

UNCP will go for its third consecutive Conference Carolinas Tournament championship on Sunday against the winner of Friday’s Belmont Abbey-Francis Marion semifinal. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at Truist Soccer Complex at Bryan Park.

The Braves (11-3-3, 8-1-3 CC) moved to 14-3-1 in the all-time series against the Bulldogs (7-5-5, 4-4-4 CC), and has now reeled off 12 straight victories against Barton. The win takes UNCP’s unbeaten streak out to 11 games, as the Braves have not tasted defeat since September 19. UNCP is now 6-0 all-time in Conference Carolinas Tournament matches.

The Braves’ goal came in the 61st minute when Maria Cancio played a perfect ball to Harris into the left side of the box, and Harris did the rest as she snuck a left-footed strike just past the diving Bulldog goalkeeper.

Harris took four shots and scored for the second straight match; she has now tallied five goals the last six games. Sophomore Mercy Bell, who was named Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Year this week, had six shots with two on goal, both match-highs.

Chiara Coppin allowed one or fewer goals in a full-time appearance for the 38th time in her career.

The Black & Gold outshot their opponent for the 15th time in 17 matches this season, limiting the Bulldogs to seven total shots, with only two on goal.