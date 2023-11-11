Bradley makes first ace

J.B.Bradley recorded his first career hole-in-one recently at Fairmont Golf Club.

Bradley made the shot on the 115-yard par-3 eighth hole, hitting a 9-iron.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Lee Hunt and Michael Graham were the championship flight winners in the Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a 64, finishing one stroke ahead of Knocky Thorndyke and Joel Haskins, who won a scorecard playoff for second place.

Special flight winners were Larry Piland and Jimmy Dyson with a 71.

Closest to the pin winners were Gene Brumbles, Tim Moore and Warren Bowen.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Greg Dial and Davey Paul were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a two-stroke victory over Lonail Locklear and Roy Williamson. The second flight was won by Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear with Jeff Dahl and Alton Haggins coming in second place. Jim Rogers and D.J. Jones were the winners of the third flight with Rick Baxley and Tom Holland taking second. Bob Antone, Wilkie Lowry, and Greg Dial, who won two, were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Tommy Lowry with a 71, Mitch Grier 71, James Barron 71, Mark Madden 72, Richie Chmura 72, Dennis Puckett 72, Barry Leonard 73, Chris Barfield 73, Donald Arnette 74, Marcus White 75, Randy Williamson 76, Bert Thomas 76, James Thompson 76, Michael Baxley 76, Danny Glasscock 76, Al Almond 77, J.B. Lowry 78, Tommy Davis 78, Michael Connor 78.

