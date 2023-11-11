HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team shot better than 40% from the field and scored 20 points in the paint on its way to a 74-67 victory against Coker in the season opener at the Conference Challenge on Saturday inside the DeLoach Center.

The Braves (1-0) committed just nine turnovers and improve to 16-5 all-time against Coker. The Cobras (0-1) picked up 17 points from its bench and fall to 2-7 all-time when playing the Braves in Hartsville, S.C.

Coker jumped out to an early 18-9 lead in the opening quarter with a trey from Mariah Mitchem halfway through the frame. The Cobras shot 73.3% from the field and took a 24-14 advantage with a jumper from Kristynn Knight with two minutes on the clock. UNC Pembroke closed out the quarter on a 9-3 run capped off with four free throws from Aniah McManus to trail 27-23 heading into the second quarter.

UNCP trimmed its deficit back to 30-26 with a 3-pointer from Anastasia Sinclair with 5:38 remaining in the half. The hosts pushed their lead back out to 10 points, 38-28, with a pair of free throws, but a 7-0 UNCP run fueled by a Natalie Evington sent the teams to the locker rooms with Coker holding a slight 40-36 lead.

The Braves shot 37.5% from the field and used a Kalaya Hall 3-pointer to start a 7-0 run to tie the score at 50 apiece. Coker pushed their lead out to 55-52 with 1:40 left, but a Hannah Russell jumper and a pair of free throws from Kalaya Hall at the end of the quarter gave UNCP a slight 56-55 lead heading into the final stanza.

A layup from Aniah McManus gave the Braves a 70-65 lead with 3:35 remaining in regulation, but a running layup from Russell gave UNC Pembroke its largest lead of the night, 74-67 with just over a minute left to play. The Braves shot 57.1% from the field and limited Coker to 33.3% shooting in the final period.

Hall finished with a game-high 25 points highlighted by a 4-for-4 clip from the 3-point line. The senior also dished out four assists and had one block in 30 minutes of action.

Russell poured in an 18-point performance on 7-for-13 shooting. The redshirt junior pulled down five rebounds.

Zaria Clark added 14 points playing all 40 minutes. The junior was 4-for-6 from the free-throw line and had five rebounds.

The Braves scored 19 points off of 16 Coker turnovers.

Coker posted a 42-27 advantage in the rebound column.

The Braves will face No. 14 Wingate on Sunday for the final game of the Conference Challenge in Hartsville, South Carolina. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. inside the DeLoach Center.