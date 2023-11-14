PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke men ‘s basketball coach Drew Richards announced on Monday that in-state product Quay Watson has signed a National letter of Intent to continue his academic and athletic career with the Braves.

A product of Hopewell High School, Watson finished last season averaging 23.7 points, 4.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.7 steals per game. He is ranked seventh in the state for point guards in his class via Big Shots. Watson is on pace to become Hopewell High School’s all-time leading scorer this season.

“We are extremely excited to add Quay Watson in the early signing period,” Richards said. “He is a dynamic point guard who scores it at a high clip, but can equally facilitate to make his team better. He can also be a pest with his on-ball defense. We want to welcome Quay and his family officially to Brave Nation!”