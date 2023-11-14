ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — From one island to another.

After finishing in a tie for 59th in the PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Fairmont’s William McGirt returns back to the U.S. mainland but heads for another island locale this week as he gets set to tee it up in The RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

McGirt shot under par in all four rounds in Bermuda, highlighted by a 67 on Friday and a 68 on Sunday, but even a 9-under-par total wasn’t too high on a leaderboard collectively going low; Camilo Villegas won the event at 24 under, beating Alex Noren by two strokes.

The RSM Classic this week is the final official PGA Tour event of the year, with implications for playing privileges for next season. McGirt is currently ranked 199th in the FedExCup standings; the top 125 receive full status for the 2024 season. McGirt is playing this year on conditional status; if he remains in the top 200 after this week, he will retain conditional status as a past tournament winner on Tour.

McGirt has made six previous starts in The RSM Classic; he has made the cut five times including a tie for eighth in 2017 and a tie for 51st in his last start in the event in 2021. He has a career scoring average of 68.72 in 22 career rounds in the event.

McGirt will tee off at 10:01 a.m. in Thursday’s opening round on the 10th hole of Sea Island Club’s Seaside Course, paired with Ryan Armour and Sam Ryder. The trio will tee off Friday at 8:44 a.m. on hole No. 1 of the Plantation Course.

Ludvig Aberg, Cameron Young and Brian Harman are the betting favorites for the week. Defending champion Adam Svensson is also in the field.