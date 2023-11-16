Members of the Parkton Middle School football team and coaching staff accept the trophy as regular-season conference champions after Wednesday’s Robeson County middle school football championship game in Lumberton.

The Littlefield Middle School football team takes a group photo after receiving trophies as regular-season conference champions and tournament runners-up after Wednesday’s championship game against St. Pauls in Lumberton.

The St. Pauls Middle School football team celebrates after winning its third straight Robeson County championship after Wednesday’s championship game against Littlefield in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — As the clock wound down inside the final 20 seconds of Wednesday’s Robeson County middle school football championship, St. Pauls players drenched coach Adam Lowry with the coveted Gatorade bath, a gesture reserved for big-game victors.

It was probably a chilly shower on the cool November night at Alton G. Brooks Stadium. But if anyone has gotten used to that chill, it’s Lowry — he gets one just about every year.

St. Pauls defeated Littlefield 28-6 to win its third straight county championship, and its fifth title since 2016.

“We’ve built a culture at a our middle school that everybody in this county, they expect us to put a good football team on the field,” Lowry said. “And that’s what the kids at our school, they expect to be good, they expect for us to win, and they put in the hard work every day.”

St. Pauls (7-1) did it in much the same way the Bulldogs have won their previous titles: a strong running game in the wing-T offense, and a solid defensive effort.

The Bulldogs scored each of its three offensive touchdowns with a run play, and also ran in a pair of two-point conversions; the defense, which gave up one touchdown in the playoffs and had four shutouts this season, forced three turnovers plus a turnover on downs by top-seeded Littlefield (6-2).

“Everybody else has always gone with these fades, whatever’s in style, shotgun this; we’ve stuck to our offense from day one, and we said we’re going to run it, we’re going to run it at you again, and it’s fine wine baby, it’s getting better,” Lowry said.

Littlefield took a 6-0 lead when the Hornets’ Jayden Graham ran 19 yards to the end zone on a fourth-and-17 halfway through the opening quarter. St. Pauls answered quickly, with a 4-yard touchdown run by DarZhon Wactor, who also ran in the conversion to take an 8-6 lead with 2:02 left in the opening quarter; the Bulldogs led the rest of the way.

“I just followed the block, that’s all I do,” Wactor said. “That’s how it happened — I did what the coach told me and we scored.”

Wactor, a seventh-grader, is playing football for the first time this season.

“We knew we were solid up front, we knew we had a really good-sized kid coming in in seventh grade — but (Wactor) has never touched a football before the end of August, and the last game of the year he looks as good as any back I’ve had,” Lowry said. “We just keep spitting out running backs.”

St. Pauls quarterback Andrew Lowry ran the offense superbly all season after also having not played competitive football before this season.

During the rest of the first half, Littlefield turned the ball over once on an interception by St. Pauls’ Allen Lewis, and turned the ball over on downs in its other drive in the span. In the St. Pauls drive in between, Josiah Jones ran in a 4-yard touchdown and Wactor scored on the conversion for a 16-6 lead, which the Bulldogs maintained at halftime.

“We had opportunities, we just didn’t capitalize on the opportunities that we had,” Littlefield coach Reginald Bush said. “But I’m proud of the hard work these guys put in. Littlefield never made it this far before; we’re conference champions and we’re the runners-up for the county, so I’m just proud of the guys.”

St. Pauls recovered a Littlefield fumble on the first play from scrimmage in the second half, then Jaylen Riggins scored on a 27-yard run to take a 22-6 lead with 1:57 left in the third quarter. Just moments later, Malik McCoy intercepted a pass for St. Pauls and returned the pick 75 yards for a touchdown, extending the lead to 28-6.

“We always give Malik McCoy a hard time about catching the football in practice, it’s always beating him up, and he comes out here and makes a spectacular interception and a big play,” Lowry said.

Littlefield fumbled on a fourth-down play that was going to be short of the line to gain early in the fourth quarter, recovered by Riggins; St. Pauls was able to expire what was left of the clock on the ensuing drive.

Littlefield won 42-36 over St. Pauls in a six-overtime thriller in the teams’ regular-season meeting.

“I said at the beginning of the year we were going to struggle the first couple of ballgames because we didn’t know what pieces of the puzzle would work best,” Lowry said. “We knew we had some really good players.”

In addition to its runner-up playoff finish, Littlefield was the Conference A regular-season champions, and was recognized for that accomplishment as part of the postgame trophy ceremony.

“It’s been pretty much a high, so to speak, because nobody believed that we would even be here, but we believed in each other,” Bush said. “We kept believing in each other, and we kept fighting for each other, and we made it here. And next year we’ll come back even stronger.”

Parkton (4-2) was also recognized after the game as the regular-season champions in Conference B; the Bruins were eliminated earlier in the playoffs.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.