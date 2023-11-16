LUMBERTON — The Lumberton girls wrestling program has already had plenty of success, including a team title at the state championships last year.

The Pirates made even more history Wednesday night, participating in their first officially-sanctioned dual-team match as the sport expands into dual-team competition in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association for the first time this season. Lumberton defeated Scotland 48-12.

“It’s a big event. It’s the first step in a new sport, and a big one for these girls, especially with the numbers we have, getting these girls out,” Lumberton wrestling coach James Bell said. “And for Scotland too, Scotland having the numbers they did, so it was a competitive match and the girls got to actually wrestle.”

The NCHSAA has held a girls wrestling state tournament the last few years; Lumberton’s state championship last year came as Teresa Canady and Wyntergale Oxendine each finished second in their classification and Iesha McCollum was third at the individual event, and the Pirates won the team points championship.

Five Pirate wrestlers earned pins in Wednesday’s match. Canady pinned Scotland’s Minnie Locklear in the 114-pound classification, Evelyn Ortiz pinned Noah Anderson at 120, Kylie Brigman pinned Caydence Deese at 126, Edit Saavedra pinned Shyanne White at 165 and Janya Rolland pinned Patience Hudgens at 185.

Three more Pirates won by forfeit: Nykira Purdie at 100, Naomi Gutierrez-Rodriguez at 132 and Oxendine at 235.

“Our girls have been working since we had our first meeting,” Bell said. “Most of those girls showed up then and they’ve been working in the preseason for about a month and a half. They’re getting the hang of it; it’s one of those things, once they start doing it they’ll get better, obviously, but they came out and they were aggressive and excited about competing, so we were very proud of them.”

Scotland’s Dawson Blue pinned Lumberton’s Yahida Fricks at 138, while the Scots’ Carmin Moore won by forfeit at 152.

Lumberton has plans to compete in 10 to 15 dual-team matches, Bell said, along with some other individual tournaments throughout the season; its wrestlers will get about 25 to 40 matches for the season, depending on how well they do in some of the individual events.

Fairmont and Purnell Swett have some individual girl wrestlers but aren’t expected to have enough to compete in dual-team matches yet.

Pirate boys defeat St. Pauls, Scotland

The longer-established Lumberton boys program continued on its success of recent years with two season-opening wins over St. Pauls and Scotland Wednesday.

“It’s the beginning of the season, wrestling Scotland and St. Pauls. We didn’t lose too many guys from last year, so we’re just getting back into the groove of things.”

Lumberton beat St. Pauls 62-18 and won 58-24 over Scotland.

The Pirates won four matches with pins: Travelian Hall beat St. Pauls’ Chayton Smiling at 113, Juan Villalobos pinned Alex Lett in 55 seconds at 150, James Ellison defeated Friddie Aguilar at 175 and Jalen Terry-Winston topped Willie Easter at 285.

Lumberton also got wins from Cameron Karschner, who beat the Bulldogs’ Nick Walters by technical fall, 19-4, at 138, and Ladarius Page, who won by 10-6 decision over Malachi Hamilton at 165. Alexander Moody (106), Damicquen Powell (120), Trenyce Campbell-Bethea (126), Kene Black (157) and Deric Fulmore (215) each won by forfeit.

St. Pauls won three matches in the dual: Brandon Tuggle pinned the Pirates’ Nicolai Von Rupp at 132, Kaden Cunningham pinned Camaury Shaw in 28 seconds at 144 and Malachi Currie pinned Brandon Regan in 50 seconds at 190.

In the Pirates’ match against Scotland, nine Pirates won matches with pins. Moody won over the Scots’ Tripp Sikes at 106, Powell over Lucius Williams at 120, Campbell-Bethea over Brayden Richardson at 126, Karschner over Treyvon Brigman at 138, Matthew Foil over Devin Ellerbe at 157, Page over Mitchell Davis at 165, Ellison over Silas Haywood at 175, Jackson Buck over Jhaere Banks at 190 and Casey Hardin over Amari Singletary at 285. Hall also won his match at 113 by a 16-3 majority decision over Josh Smith.

Scotland also defeated St. Pauls 60-24 in the tri-meet.

St. Pauls got wins in the Scotland dual from Smiling, who pinned Smith at 113; Troy McCraw, who pinned Brigman at 138; Jason Jines, who pinned Davis at 165; and Hamilton, who pinned Haywood at 175.