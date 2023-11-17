SALISBURY — The UNCP soccer team notched 14 shots, but couldn’t find the back of the net as the Braves fell 3-0 to Catawba in the first round of the NCAA Southeast Regional Tournament.

The Indians tallied 18 shots and got goals from three different players, and will move on to face North Georgia in the Salisbury Regional final.

The Braves (12-4-3, 8-1-3 CC) fall to 3-7 all-time against the Indians (18-2-1, 10-1-0 SAC), and have now dropped four straight in the series.

In the 30th minute, Sydney Jimmo put away a Kelly Havens ball into the box to give Catawba all it would need.

Bree Ehmer scored just before the half to give the Indians a 2-0 lead at the break.

Five minutes into the second half, Helen Summerell played a ball to Kylie Morin, who then found Hannah Dunn, and Dunn put it home to give the game its final result.

Senior Anna Grossheim tallied a team-high four shots.

Junior Maria Cancio recorded a team-high two shots on goal.

Eight seniors played their last game for the Black & Gold.