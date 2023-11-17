PEMBROKE — Vanja Przulj earned all-league honors for the second-straight year, while Katie Pressley picked up her second career accolade and Ruby Countryman became a first-time recipient with the release of the 2023 Conference Carolinas Volleyball All-Conference Team on Thursday.

The announcement marks the fourth-straight year that the program has sent multiple players to all-conference nods.

A native of Belgrade, Serbia, Przulj earned first team all-conference nods after starting in 30 games and playing 107 sets. A key cog to the UNCP offense, Przulj leads the league in kills per set with 4.61. The senior finished the regular season with 564.0 points (5.27/set), 498 kills (4.65/set) and tallied 51 service aces.

Countryman earned a spot on the third team all-conference list in her first season with the Black & Gold. The Indianapolis, Ind., native started in 28 matches and played 102 sets. Countryman hit .382 from the net during the regular season and ranks second in the league for hitting percentage. The redshirt junior accumulated 61.0 total blocks (0.60/set) and had double-digit kills 12 different times during the season.

A product of Indian Trail, Pressley raked in third team all-conference honors with 904 total assists. Pressley set the school record earlier in the season for the most career-assists in program history. The senior finished the regular season with 42 kills, 15 service aces, and 20 total blocks.

The Braves will be back in action on Friday for the quarterfinals round of the Conference Carolinas Tournament. UNCP will face off against Francis Marion at 5 p.m. inside the North Charleston Athletic Center in Charleston, S.C.