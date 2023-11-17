UNC Pembroke’s Logan Seliga, right, wrestles against Lander’s James Joplin, left, in the 125-pound bout during Thursday’s match at the English E. Jones Center in Pembroke.

UNC Pembroke’s Scott Joll, top, wrestles against Lander’s Brandon Matthews, bottom, in the 174-pound bout during Thursday’s match at the English E. Jones Center in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — The most telling part of a moving prematch ceremony to honor former UNC Pembroke wrestling coach P.J. Smith, 10 days after his death at age 76, came when those assembled inside the English E. Jones Center was asked to raise their hand if they were coached by Smith at some level of wrestling.

In a crowd of several hundred, nearly half raised their hand.

A formal memorial service for Smith was not held. Instead, UNCP and the broader wrestling community honored the coach in the most fitting way possible — holding a wrestling match. A brief celebration of life was held before Thursday’s match between the Braves and No. 1 Lander, one which adequately showcased the sport to which Smith was so devoted.

“You get a legend like Coach Smith — not just as a wrestling coach, but as a humanitarian, in Robeson County, southeast North Carolina, and North Carolina for that matter, for the wrestling community,” UNCP head wrestling coach O.T. Johnson said. “As you heard in the tribute, Coach Smith did more than coach wrestling; he impacted people in all walks of life.

Four of Smith’s family members and Jerry Daniels, his college wrestling coach and mentor, were present for Thursday’s ceremony. Current UNCP coach O.T. Johnson, and athletic director Dick Christy, presented the family with a shadow box with wrestling singlets from UNCP, which Smith coached from 1978 to 2006, and N.C. State, where he graduated in 1970 after wrestling for the Wolfpack.

“I’ve never seen anybody do more than he did with every step, even with all he did with the swimming, all those things he was involved in,” said Sandy Smith, P.J.’s brother. “He spent a lot of money out of his own pocket to make stuff work. He loved to teach, and he tried to get everybody he could to wrestle. If you were walking and talking, he wanted you wrestling.”

The recognition also included a rendition of “Amazing Grace” and a video tribute for Smith.

The UNCP wrestling program also held Schools Night, with multiple local high school wrestling teams in attendance — appropriate after Smith’s impact on local youth, from encouraging high schools to establish their wrestling programs, to officiating youth wrestling in the area until shortly before his death, to teaching countless children to swim through the UNCP swimming school.

A junior program started by Smith also participated in the night, with its kids wrestling in brief matches at intermission. Smith was also noted for collecting old equipment from the program to give to underprivileged youth involved in the sport, allowing them to have the equipment necessary to compete, Johnson said last week.

“When he started the kids stuff, and women trying to wrestle, and he’s done two or three places with that — he was just a tribute to this whole area, and other places too,” Sandy Smith said. “He was so involved when he was refereeing, he was all over the country doing that too. … He did a lot of things behind the scenes that nobody knows, and I’m still learning stuff that he did, just when I hear some of the people talking.”

It took Smith — even through his death — to bring together such a large reunion of Braves wrestling alumni, with dozens in attendance.

“It took a guy like Coach Smith to impact those many people, to bring them back together,” Johnson said. “He didn’t want no big funeral, but he wanted us to keep wrestling. … He didn’t want anyone to stop the train from going. Put what you’ve got to put in, get some gas and keep the train moving along. I think tonight we were able to do that and honor his legacy by continuing to move the train along.”

Top-ranked Lander beats Braves

UNCP honored Smith on the mat as well with a valiant effort against No. 1 Lander, but the Braves fell short with a final tally of 31-9.

None of the 10 matches resulted in pins; the Braves’ first three match losses came in close decisions.

“Tonight, we came close in a couple situations and we just couldn’t finish the job,” Johnson said. “This sport is about seven minutes, wrestling hard; there were no falls, so we had a lot of opportunities to take those matches, those tough, close, one-point matches, and we didn’t finish.”

Six of the 10 wrestlers who competed in the match for Lander (2-0, 2-0 Conference Carolinas) are nationally ranked; this began with No. 2 James Joplin, who beat UNCP’s Logan Seliga, himself ranked 11th, in a closely contested 6-4 decision in the 125-pound bout that started the match. The Braves’ other ranked wrestler, No. 11 Logan Robinson lost in an 8-7 decision to Kaden Kuenzi at 133.

Lander’s Isham Peace won over the Braves’ Avery Buonocore with a 5-3 decision at 141. Jake Piccirilli got the Braves (1-1, 1-1 CC) on the scoreboard with a 20-5 technical fall over Junior Downing at 149, closing Lander’s overall lead to 9-5. The Bearcats’ Jack Tangen won at 157 by 21-12 majority decision over the Braves’ Keegan Roberson, giving Lander a 13-5 lead at intermission.

Lander’s No. 2 David Hunsberger was as advertised at 165, winning by 21-6 techincal fall over the Braves’ Will Lowry. Scott Joll got the Braves’ second win of the evening, beating No. 12 Brandon Matthews in a 10-2 major decision at 174, making the overall score 18-9.

“I kind of take a calm approach to every match; you can’t let the moment get the best of you, because if you let the hype of everything steer you from your game plan, you’re not going to be wrestling your match,” Joll said. “That’s what’s necessary to do when you go out there and you’ve been doing something your whole life.”

Lander won the last three matches to pull away for the 22-point margin in the overall match. Nathan Buckovich beat the Braves’ Jose Zambrano by 16-7 major decision at 184; No. 10 Anthony Yacovetti dominated Chad Metikosh to win by 17-1 technical fall at 197; and No. 2 Juan Edmond-Holmes won by 17-6 major decision over Massimo Sullivan.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.