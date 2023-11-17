ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Needing a big week in the season finale to improve his status for next season, William McGirt is just four strokes off the lead at the halfway mark of the PGA Tour’s RSM Classic.

The Fairmont native is tied for 22nd at 7 under par, four strokes behind tournament leader Ludvig Aberg. Denny McCarthy, Sam Ryder and Eric Cole are one stroke behind Aberg, tied for second.

McGirt shot a 3-under 67 in the tournament’s first round, on Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside Course, in a round that straddled both Thursday and Friday after play was suspended. McGirt overcame a double bogey on the fifth hole, his 14 of the day, by making six birdies in the round.

He made five birdies in the second round Friday, playing on Sea Island’s Plantation Course, to shoot a 4-under-par 68.

McGirt will begin Saturday’s third round on the first tee at 9:37 a.m., paired with Stephan Jaeger and Alex Noren, who finished second in last week’s Tour event in Bermuda. The whole field will play the Seaside Course in both the third and final rounds.

McGirt entered the week ranked 199th in the FedExCup standings; the top 125 after the event will earn full status for next season. After playing this season with conditional status, McGirt will retain that conditional status as a past tournament winner on Tour if he remains in the top 200 in the standings at week’s end; he is currently projected at 188th.