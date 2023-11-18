The Lumberton cheerleading team cheers on the Pirates during Friday’s game against Fairmont at Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Andrea Brown (20) goes up for a shot as Fairmont’s Kearstin Hunt (11) defends during Friday’s game at Lumberton.

Fairmont’s Myasia Simms (25) goes up for a shot as Lumberton’s Andrea Brown (20) defends during Friday’s game at Lumberton.

Fairmont’s Josiah Billings (22) goes up for a shot as Lumberton’s Nakoma Scott (10) defends during Friday’s game at Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Jaiden Shephard (4) goes up for a shot as Fairmont’s Gabriel Washington (3) and Deborian Powell (15) defend during Friday’s game at Lumberton.

Fairmont’s Zariah Locklear (22) takes a shot as Lumberton’s Charley Whitley (3) defends during Friday’s game at Lumberton. For more photos from this game, see this story on robesonian.com.

LUMBERTON — The story of Friday’s Lumberton-Fairmont boys basketball game begins with three baskets, which counted for two points apiece but seemed to loom larger, and each shared a similar description.

All three were Landon Cummings dunks.

The baskets were each important in the course of the game’s scoring, and each also gave a big boost of energy to Fairmont as the Golden Tornadoes were en route to a 50-37 win over the Pirates to open the season.

“It’s a great way to start the season, especially with some of the seniors coming in here and they hadn’t ever beat Lumberton before,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “I want them to enjoy it, because whether it’s pretty or ugly, it’s still a win.”

Fairmont (1-0) snapped a 12-game head-to-head losing streak against the Pirates, with the Golden Tornadoes’ last win in the series coming in 2017.

Cummings’ first two dunks came as Fairmont built its lead at the end of the first half. The first, off a steal, gave Lumberton a 23-13 lead with 2:12 left in the first half. Moments, later, Cummings broke free for another slam, extending the lead to 26-15 with 56 seconds left before halftime.

“We said ‘all that height and you can’t dunk.’ He worked really hard this summer to get his jump where it is right now, and his timing,” McNair said. “And it’s a testament to how hard he’s worked defensively, because he could never run the court like that sophomore year, last year (as a junior). He’s a lot more aggressive, more confident. When he made those dunks, those were a big energizer for us.”

Lumberton (0-1) came from a 16-point deficit in the third quarter to within four by the end of the period, and hovered around a six- to eight-point gap for much of the fourth — then Cummings struck for a third time with 3:03 to go to make the lead 42-33. The Pirates were never closer than that the rest of the way,

“I think they were big plays — shout out to my teammates for setting me up for it,” Cummings said. ” I feel like it brought the energy that got us going, because we got a little dead; in the second half, it gave us some energy.”

Cummings also hit a layup to start the fourth-quarter scoring, and Isaac McKellar hit two free throws to give Fairmont a 37-29 lead. After a basket by Damion Robinson was counted on Fairmont goaltending, Tyrek Thompson hit a putback and a free throw for Fairmont in the middle stages of the fourth quarter as the Golden Tornadoes began to pull away, then Cummings’ third dunk made the lead nine and a steal and layup by McKellar made it 44-33.

After three Jaiden Shephard free throws pulled Lumberton back to a 44-36 deficit with 2:23 to go, Cummings hit a layup as he was fouled and made the free throw for a 47-36 advantage at the 2:18 mark. Neither team made a field goal for the rest of the game.

“We made some key stops down the stretch that gave us some breathing room,” McNair said. “It was very slow — we were up by four, then we scored a basket to go up 35-29, and it stayed that way for a little while but we continued to make stops. I think overall, the defense made the game.”

“There’s a lot to learn from this,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “There’s a lot of young guys on our team, and for them to have a night like tonight, opening night, it’s a double-edged sword. Fairmont’s got eight or nine seniors, they’re a seasoned team, and we competed. … We were there and we had an opportunity.”

Cummings finished with 19 points and nine rebounds to lead Fairmont.

“We put in a lot of work at practice, starting from day one,” Cummings said. “We just had to lock in. We knew what we wanted to do coming into this game.”

McKellar scored 10 points and Thompson had seven points and six rebounds for the Golden Tornadoes.

Shephard had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Lumberton and Robinson had 12 points and nine rebounds.

“They have to (play well); they’re going to have to consistently, and their outside shot didn’t fall tonight, everything they got was around the rim, hustle, 50-50 ball extra buckets,” Edwards said, noting the Pirates were 1-for-24 from 3. “They were the ones that kept us hanging and kept us around. I do expect that from them — but they also need help.”

Lumberton led 9-8 late in the first quarter before Fairmont scored the last three baskets of the first quarter to take a 15-9 lead at the end of the stanza. The Tornadoes continued the momentum into the second quarter, outscoring the Pirates 11-6 in the period to take a 26-15 lead at halftime. Cummings scored eight of his points in the first half to lead Fairmont, including the first two of his dunks.

Cummings opened the second-half scoring with a jumper, propelling Fairmont to a 5-0 mini-run to start the third quarter for a 31-15 lead. The Pirates finished the quarter with a 14-2 run, with seven points in the span from Damian Robinson, to close the gap to 33-29 going to the fourth quarter.

Fairmont hosts Seventy-First on Tuesday; Lumberton does not play again until the Pirates and Tornadoes meet in Fairmont on Dec. 1.

Fairmont girls open season with win

The Fairmont girls basketball team led from start to finish to earn a 49-37 road win over Lumberton to open the season Friday.

“We’ve got a lot to work on, controlling pace, clock management, understanding momentum — when you have it, when you don’t have it. Making free throws,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said.

Fairmont (1-0) outscored Lumberton (0-1) in the first quarter by a 19-11 tally, then held a comfortable margin the rest of the way. The Golden Tornadoes led 29-20 at halftime on the strength of eight first-half points by Jaliyah Stephens.

Fairmont outscored the Pirates 13-6 in the third quarter to take a 42-26 lead; Lumberton used a 9-2 fourth-quarter run to pull to a 46-35 deficit with 1:54 to go.

“I learned that we are going to make those gains that we talk about every day, they are going to grow through the season,” Lumberton coach Ivy Johnson said. “I know that they’ve got the heart, they’ve got the will, they just need a little bit more time and they’re going to start pulling things together.”

Taniya Simms and Niah Smith led a balanced offensive effort for Fairmont, with each scoring 11 points; Simms had a team-high six rebounds. Stephens finished with eight points and five rebounds, Myasia Simms had six points and Miah Smith and Zariah Locklear each had five points and five rebounds.

“I’m not worried about the offense, because there’s a lot of things that were there that we missed, and a lot of things that film will show us that we missed, and we got young girls,” Thompson said. “We’re just trying to find that leadership. It’s easy to be a captain — but trying to figure out how to control the game.”

Gabby Locklear scored 16 points for Lumberton and Charley Whitley had five points with six rebounds; Andrea Brown was a bright spot for the Pirates with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

“She battled tonight,” Johnson said. “She’s one of those kids where she’s just competitive. She’s one of those kids that’s going to be part of that growing process.”

Fairmont won its fourth straight game against the Pirates after ending a losing streak in the series dating back over a decade.

St. Pauls sweeps Douglas Byrd

The St. Pauls boys and girls basketball teams each earned blowout wins over Douglas Byrd at home to open the season Friday.

The Bulldogs boys earned a 61-21 victory.

Markeon Fletcher led St. Pauls (1-0) with 17 points, Theophilus Setzer and Jakhi Purcell each scored nine and Antonio Arnold had eight.

St. Pauls’ girls won 84-35.

Transfer Zhariana Shipman scored 27 points in her Bulldogs debut, with four rebounds, three assists and four steals. Freshman Ava Monroe had 20 points, eight rebounds and seven steals for St. Pauls (1-0), Jashontae Harris had 15 points, eight assists and six steals and Zakoreya Davis had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

St. Pauls plays Monday at Seaforth.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.