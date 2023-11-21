PEMBROKE — A solid finish to the 2022-23 indoor track & field season paid dividends in the Conference Carolinas coaches poll on Tuesday as both the UNC Pembroke men’s and women’s teams were slated for top-three spots for the 2023-24 campaign.

The men’s team is coming off of a second-place finish at the Conference Carolinas Indoor Track & Field Championships during the 2022-23 season. The Braves received four first-place votes and a total of 92 points, but were edged out by the reigning Conference Carolinas Indoor Track & Field champions, Mount Olive, who picked up seven first-place votes and 97 points. The Black & Gold has logged top-three finishes at the Conference Carolinas Indoor Championships all three years since joining the league, including runner-up finishes the last two seasons.

The women’s team has also logged top-three finishes in each of its last three conference championship appearance, including a runner-up finish last season at the Conference Carolinas Indoor Championships. The Black & Gold earned one first-place vote and 84 points, and are projected to finish behind the 2022-23 defending conference champions, Mount Olive, who tallied eight first-place votes 96 points, as well as Converse, who received two first-place votes and 89 points.

Points for both polls were awarded on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis, and coaches were not permitted to vote for their own teams.

The Black & Gold will officially lift the lid on their 2023-24 indoor season on December 2 when they compete at the Visit Winston-Salem Kick-Off Classic. The meet will be held at the JDL Fast Track.