LUMBERTON — After helping lead Lumberton to its third straight United-8 Conference boys soccer championship, senior forward Angel Robles was named as the league’s Player of the Year.

The United-8 Conference and the Southeastern Athletic Conference recently named All-Conference teams for fall sports. Football All-Conference teams are still to be announced, with Seventy-First from the United-8 and Clinton from the Southeastern still alive in the state playoffs.

Robles scored 31 goals with nine assists, propelling the Pirates to a 22-7 season that included the regular-season United-8 title, a Robeson Cup championship and a second-round state playoff appearance. Robles was also named Robeson County Player of the Year by The Robesonian.

Pirates coach Kenny Simmons and Cape Fear’s Bryan Pagan were also named as co-Coaches of the Year in the conference.

South View’s Drake Schmidt was named as the league’s Goalkeeper of the Year and Cape Fear’s Zack Fick earned Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Lumberton junior forward Korbyn Walton and junior defender Dakoda Hunt earned first-team All-Conference honors, and junior midfielder Emilio Carrera, senior midfielder Mark Ramirez and senior forward Brandon Rodriguez earned second-team selections.

Purnell Swett senior forward Kevin Locklear was also named first-team All-Conference and junior forward Marcos Ibarra earned second-team laurels.

Southeastern boys soccer

Four St. Pauls boys soccer players were named to the Southeastern Athletic Conference’s All-Conference team.

Junior midfielder Covin Gomez, senior forward Gamaliel Silvan Cordova, junior defender Kevin Lopez and senior midfielder Eric Aguilar were named to the All-Conference team for the Bulldogs.

Red Springs junior defender Alfredo Capulin and senior forward Carlos Garcia Hernandez also earned All-Conference selections.

Clinton’s Walker Spell won conference Player of the Year and Brad Spell was named Coach of the Year after the Dark Horses won the conference title.

United-8 volleyball

Lumberton senior outside hitter Alona Hanna earned a first-team selection to the United-8 All-Conference volleyball team.

The Pirates’ junior defensive specialist Kaylee Lancaster was named second-team All-Conference, and sophomore setter Leira Smith and sophomore outside hitter Ava Hanna earned honorable-mention selections.

Purnell Swett junior outside hitter Anileigh Locklear earned a second-team selection; the Rams’ junior setter Adisyn Bland and senior middle hitter Yazmine Lucas both earned honorable-mention nods.

Gray’s Creek’s Kayla Schlautman was named United-8 Player of the Year. After Cape Fear and Gray’s Creek shared the conference championship, their coaches, Cape Fear’s Kelly Melvin and Gray’s Creek’s Amber Tyndall, shared Coach of the Year honors.

Southeastern volleyball

St. Pauls senior setter Katherin Lowery and senior setter Cierra Jones earned selections to the Southeastern’s All-Conference volleyball team. Lowery was also previously named as Robeson County Player of the Year.

Fairmont senior outside hitter Hannah Hunt and senior setter Peyton Gall and Red Springs sophomore outside hitter Telinda Pate also earned All-Conference honors.

Midway, who won the conference championship, claimed both postseason awards in the league, with McKenzie Williams as the Player of the Year and Susan Clark as Coach of the Year.

United-8 girls tennis

After Lumberton girls tennis won the United-8’s 4A conference championship, six Pirates earned All-Conference selections.

Seniors Alyssa Stone and Logan Hickman each earned first-team selections. Freshman Mackenzie Register and junior Shania Hunt were named to the second team and sophomore Caroline Hall and senior Carlee Register earned honorable-mention selections.

Purnell Swett senior Jori Jones was named first-team All-Conference and was the Rams’ only selection.

Overall conference champion Cape Fear swept the postseason awards, with Shea Bieniek named Player of the Year and Lee Osbourne claiming Coach of the Year.

Southeastern girls tennis

After winning the conference championship in the Southeastern and advancing to the fourth round of the state playoffs, three Golden Tornadoes players were named to the All-Conference team.

Seniors Skyler McNeill and Addison Waldo and junior Madalynn Godwin earned All-Conference honors.

St. Pauls senior Danna Sanchez and junior Danae Hernandez and Red Springs’ Prudence Muhamba and Ashley Dominguez also earned selections.

Clinton’s Kensley Puryear was named the league’s Player of the Year and the Dark Horses’ Marvin Jacobs was named Coach of the Year.

United-8 girls golf

Purnell Swett girls golfers Logan Howington and Madison Oxendine were each named as first-team All-Conference selections.

Cape Fear’s Kate Wilson was named United-8 Player of the Year and the Colts’ Todd Edge earned Coach of the Year honors.

Southeastern cross country

After Fairmont’s boys cross country team won the team championship in the Southeastern, two Golden Tornadoes boys runners earned All-Conference selections, Austin Locklear and Kyland Strickland.

St. Pauls’ Jordan Cook and Red Springs’ Zachary Baker also earned All-Conference selections.

Fairmont’s Samuel Reynolds was also named as the league’s Coach of the Year. Clinton’s Cristian Ortiz was named Boys Runner of the Year.

No Robeson County girls runner earned an All-Conference selection, with the team swept by Midway and Clinton. Midway’s Hailey Happel was named Girls Runner of the Year and the Raiders’ Jay Faircloth was named as Girls Coach of the Year.