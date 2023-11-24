LUMBERTON — Five Lumberton boys wrestlers and four from the Pirates girls wrestling team finished first in their classification at the Pirate Round Robin held Wednesday at Lumberton.

The Pirates boys and girls each finished second in the team standings, with the boys topped by Pinecrest and the girls narrowly edged out by Havelock. Wrestlers competed in a round-robin format against each of the other wrestlers competing in their weight class.

Alexander Moody (106 pounds), Travelian Hall (113), James Ellison (175), Jackson Buck (190) and Casey Hardin (285) won titles on the boys side and Nykira Purdie (100), Teresa Canady (114), Evelyn Ortiz (126) and Wyntergale Oxendine (235) won girls titles.

Moody, who improved to 7-1 on the season, and Hall, 10-1, both won all of their matches in the event by pinning their opponents. Ellison (9-0) won with three pins and a technical fall, Buck (8-0) had one pin and two technical falls and Hardin (8-1) had three pins, including one in 20 seconds, and won a fourth match when his opponent stopped due to injury.

Lumberton’s Ortiz and Naomi Gutierrez-Rodriguez took the top two spots in the girls 126 class, with Ortiz winning in a 7-4 decision when they faced each other and both girls winning their other four matches by fall. Ortiz is 9-2 on the season.

Purdie (3-0), Canady (9-0) and Oxendine (6-0) each pinned all of their opponents during the vent.

Four Lumberton boys finished second in the event: Damicquen Powell at 120, Anderson Brayboy at 144, Matthew Foil at 157 and Bryce Ivey at 165. Trenyce Campbell-Bethea finished third at 126, Deric Fulmore was fourth at 215 and Brayden Hunt was fifth at 132.

Kylie Brigman finished second in the girls 120 class, with Naziya Hassan placing sixth in the same class for the Pirates. Janya Rolland also finished second, at 185; Edit Saavedra was third at 165, Yahida Fricks fourth at 132 and Makiya McDonald fourth at 138.

The Pirates host United-8 Conference opponents South View and Gray’s Creek on Wednesday.