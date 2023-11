RALEIGH — The St. Pauls girls basketball team earned a 61-41 win over Broughton Friday in a neutral-site game played at Southeast Raleigh High School.

Jashontae Harris has 36 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and seven steals for St. Pauls (2-1). Zhariana Shipman had 15 points, five rebounds and four steals and Zakoreya Davis had four points and six rebounds.

Broughton is 0-3.

St. Pauls plays Tuesday at Douglas Byrd.