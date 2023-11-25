Fairmont Golf Club news

​The 2024 Collard Classic Tournament will be played on Monday, Jan. 1 with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person Texas Scramble format with an entry fee of $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Tommy Lowry and James Smith were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a four-stroke victory over Roy Williamson and Lee Hunt. The second flight was won by Tim Moore and Rick Rogers with Rick Baxley and Danny Glasscock coming in second place. Alton Haggins and Tommy Lowry were closest to the pin winners.

Top rounds posted this week include: Joe Marks with a 66, Richie Chmura 68, Tommy Davis 70, David Miller 73, Mitch Grier 73, Butch Lennon 74, Randy Williamson 74, Cliff Nance 74, James Thompson 74, Eddie Williams 75, Mike Wallace 75, J.T. Powers 75, Tracey Hunt 76, Mike Connor 76, Mark Madden 76, James Barron 77, Robert Lawson 77, John Stanley 77, Donald Arnette 77, Danny Glasscock 78, Richard Coleman 78, Zach Parker 78 and Chris Barfield 78.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected].