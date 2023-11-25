All 5 Robeson schools

Purnell Swett coach Josh Deese, right, celebrates with Caleb Goins (6) after a big play during a Sept. 15 game against Gray’s Creek in Pembroke. Deese was named Robeson County Coach of the Year by The Robesonian.

Red Springs’ T.J. Ellerbe (2) runs down the sideline during a Sept. 29 game at St. Pauls. Ellerbe was named Robeson County Underclassman of the Year by The Robesonian.

Fairmont’s Jalil Brown (5) runs past as St. Pauls’ Yoshua McBryde (10) stiffarms Fairmont’s Jamir Jones (8) during an Oct. 6 game at Fairmont. Brown was named Robeson County Defensive Player of the Year by The Roebsonian

On the one hand, the high school football season in Robeson County collectively ended earlier than anyone would have hoped, with no local team getting past the first round of the state playoffs.

On the other hand, every program had something positive to take away from the 2023 season, whether it was a return to the playoffs after years away, improvement under a first-year coach, a strong finish after a poor start — and the individual excellence showcased by some of Robeson’s finest young men.

Those individual performances are certainly worth celebrating, as The Robesonian does each year with its All-County team and postseason awards. Here are Robeson County’s best from the 2023 campaign:

Robeson County Heisman

An impactful season playing a hybrid role at linebacker and defensive back for St. Pauls earned Chris Bryant the recognition as Robeson County Heisman, marking the fifth straight year a Bulldogs player has won the award.

Bryant had 103 tackles, including 60 solo tackles, with 25 tackles for loss, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, and two blocked kicks.

For more on Bryant’s award-winning season, see the related story here.

Offensive Player of the Year

With a season of growth and leadership as the junior dual-threat quarterback at St. Pauls, Theophilus Setzer has been named Robeson County Offensive Player of the Year.

“What he brings is an element that I haven’t had a chance to coach in a long time — he’s the fastest quarterback I’ve ever coached,” said Mike Setzer, St. Pauls head coach and Theophilus’ father. “And with that said, I think he’s got some of the most potential I’ve ever coached. He’s got the ability to stretch the field when he needs to.”

Setzer threw for 1,204 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season while also rushing for 442 yards and two touchdowns. He had four games with 160 passing yards or more, including a 208-yard game Aug. 25 against Lee County, and had two touchdowns or more three times, including a three-touchdown game Oct. 13 against West Bladen. He also rushed for at least 74 yards four times this season.

Setzer’s leadership was also hugely important for the Bulldogs — even standing in the shadows of his father and older brother, who Mike Setzer says is the best quarterback he’s coached.

“I’m proud of him because he’s starting to find his own way,” Mike Setzer said. “I think he chases his brother a lot, and trying to get to the point where you can’t worry about being the coaches son. … I was proud to see him get in there and galvanize his team and become the guy on and off the field that he needed to be as a leader. … I think watching (Kemarion Baldwin) and doing some things and talking to him — and he’s reached out to him and some other people — and I think that’s been really important in his growth at QB.”

Setzer, who still has a high school season left, already has offers from The Citadel and Campbell and interest from ACC, MAC and Ivy League programs.

Defensive Player of the Year

After a season with eyepopping individual numbers as a do-it-all linebacker, Fairmont’s Jalil Brown has been named Robeson County Defensive Player of the Year.

“He just had an immaculate season,” Fairmont coach Jeremy Carthen said. “He had great defensive performances every game, we just couldn’t help him out a little bit. He had interceptions, sacks, tackles for loss — he played like a man with his hair on fire every game.”

Brown totaled 118 tackles, with 79 solo tackles, for the Golden Tornadoes; he had 33 tackles for loss with nine sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one safety and two interceptions, one of which he returned 92 yards. He had double-digit tackles in eight of the team’s 10 games, with four or more tackles for loss five times.

“He was on everybody’s scouting report; all the coaches were letting me know that he was,” Carthen said. “With him playing so many snaps … we were just trying to make sure he was able to bring it all game. … He was just an impact on the field, and he’s a scholar-athlete as well, he’s a 4.0 (GPA) guy. He does it on the field and off the field, so I’m so proud of this kid.”

As Carthen tries to rebuild the Fairmont program, he says Brown is a player that he hopes will become a model for others on the team.

“He led by example — led in the classroom and led on the field,” Carthen said. “Everything he did, he did with passion, though, and tried to get his troops to rally. He laid a great foundation for the younger guys and a template to follow to be a great player.”

Carthen is optimistic Brown will get some offers to play collegiately at the Division-II level.

Underclassman of the Year

T.J. Ellerbe was hugely important for Red Springs in all three phases of the game. After that impact in his sophomore season, the wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner has been named Robeson County Underclassman of the Year.

“He had some impact his freshman year, but the weight room played a huge part in his development,” Red Springs coach Tim Ray said. “He had a really good year. As a sophomore, that’s one of the better years by a receiver that I’ve seen as a head coach — and I know that he’s hungry for more. He’s a humble kid and I think he’s very deserving.”

Offensively, Ellerbe caught 36 passes for 746 yards and eight touchdowns, while also rushing for 233 yards on just 19 attempts with two touchdowns. On defense, he had three interceptions, recovered two fumbles including one for a touchdown and had 37 tackles.

“I think the biggest thing this year, improvement wise, was his capacity on defense,” Ray said. “He was a stopper for us on the back end, and he’s got that sideline to sideline as a free safety. He stopped some huge runs from guys, made some huge plays on the sideline and stopped some touchdowns. His overall development from freshman to sophomore year was huge, and I’m ready to see how much he does going forward.”

Ellerbe was also the Red Devils’ primary kick returner, compiling 292 return yards on eight returns, good for 36.5 yards per return, with one touchdown.

“We had a running joke that kick return was one of our biggest offensive plays, because when he gets the ball it can be a touchdown every single time,” Ray said. “When he finds that lane, T.J. can really make some stuff happen on the return game, and that’s something we definitely want to get better at because he’s a great returner.”

Coach of the Year

After leading Purnell Swett to its first playoff appearance since 2017, doing so in his first season in the head job, Josh Deese has been named Robeson County Coach of the Year.

“The season started off fantastic, winning four in a row, and at the end of the year we had a few close games that could’ve went either way,” Deese said. “But overall, I was happy. We made the playoffs the first season, that’s a testament to how well we played.”

The Rams made the postseason on the strength of a 4-0 start, highlighted by a thrilling 42-39 win over Gray’s Creek on Sept. 15. While the team ultimately finished the season winning just one more game, its five-win total matches its win total from the previous four seasons combined.

“Our players kind of bought in early to what we were trying to do, what all the coaches were trying to do,” Deese said. “Our coaches worked hard since early March, and our players have been dedicated and committed. If we keep working the way we’re working, the sky is the limit for Purnell Swett football.”

Deese became head coach this spring after nearly two decades as an assistant coach in the program, serving as defensive coordinator from 2017-22.

“It’s just different, stepping in from the assistant coach’s role to the head coach’s role,” Deese said. “It’s non-stop phone calls. It’s the little things you don’t think about as an assistant coach. But with the staff I had, the players I had, they made it so easy, and me being familiar with the guys as well, that definitely made it more smooth of a transition for me.”

All-County Team

Offense

Quarterback

*Scottie Locklear, Sr., Red Springs

Running Back

*Yoshua McBryde, So., St. Pauls

Jakelsin Mack, Jr., Red Springs

Darius Bethea, Sr., Purnell Swett

^Jacoby Pevia, Sr., Lumberton

Wide Receiver

Malachi Locklear, Fr., St. Pauls

Lakoda Locklear, Sr., Purnell Swett

*Travelius Leach, Sr., Fairmont

Tight End

Jamarion Douglas, Jr., Purnell Swett

Athlete

*Gabriel Washington, Sr., Fairmont

Offensive Line

*Jodi Freeman, Sr., Purnell Swett

*Tim Hammonds, Sr., Red Springs

Josiah Bryant, So., St. Pauls

Caleb Blue Oxendine, Sr., Purnell Swett

*Tacomah Hair, Sr., St. Pauls

Kamerion McBryde, So., Red Springs

Christopher Britt, Jr., Lumberton

Gavin Mayers, So., Fairmont

Defense

Defensive Line

*Nakoma Scott, Sr., Lumberton

Zach Harris, Sr., Purnell Swett

Tyvon Locklear, Sr., Red Springs

De’Zhian Roberts, So., St. Pauls

Dontrel Hughlon, Sr., Fairmont

Colin McMillan, Jr., Purnell Swett

Linebacker

^*Jamarcus Smith, Sr., St. Pauls

*Jaydon Hammonds, Sr., Red Springs

^Demarcus Grissett, Sr., Fairmont

*Charles Wilkes, Jr., Purnell Swett

Zequan Osborne, So., Lumberton

Defensive Back

*Jayden Barnhill, Sr., St. Pauls

*Tyrek Thompson, Sr., Fairmont

Chris McCallum, Sr., St. Pauls

Reggie Bush, So., Lumberton

Tyler Parks, Sr., St. Pauls

Special Teams

Kicker

Omar Canuto, So., St. Pauls

Kick Returner

Reggie Bush, So., Lumberton

* — denotes 2022 All-County selection

^ — denotes fall 2021 All-County selection

Honorable Mentions

Honorable-mention selections include: St. Pauls WR Tykeem Oxendine, OL Braylen Maynor, DL Brice Oxendine, DL Antwan McKoy, DB Jakhi Purcell and DB Jalen Kinard; Purnell Swett QB Raymond Cummings, OL Chad Harris, DL Bryton Deese, LB Jim Anderson, DB James Locklear and DB Jacy Locklear; Red Springs RB Curtis Wilson, WR Justice McMillan, TE Julian Evans Bowen, DL Jerrick Thompson, LB Jaylen Rush, LB Raymond Blue, LB Jakesin Mack and DB Jasiah McRae; and Lumberton QB Travon Moore, RB Isaiah Whittington, WR Isaiah Gomez, WR/DB Michael Pitts, OL Jaylen Terry, OL Keandre McMillan; DL James Ellison, DL Jonathan Cox, DL Noah Britt, LB Deric Fulmore and LB Logan Nunez.

The All-County Team and award winners are selected by The Robesonian sports staff with input from coaches.

The All-County Team and award winners are selected by The Robesonian sports staff with input from coaches.