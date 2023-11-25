St. Pauls defensive ace named Robeson County Heisman

ST. PAULS — Some elements that can, on their own, make a good defensive football player include high energy, intelligence for the game, and toughness. When a player has all three, the result is something special.

St. Pauls’ Chris Bryant is one of those guys.

“He’s a guy that is talked about by all the other coaches, and he’s such a high motor and such a smart football player — and you usually don’t get this third part in it, but he’s so physical,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “You get a guy who’s physical sometimes, but he might not be the smartest player on the field or have the best motor — but he’s got the three components that’s going to make him really good at the next level.”

Bryant has used those skills throughout his high school career, first at Red Springs and over the last two seasons at St. Pauls, culminating in a stellar senior season — and earning him the Robeson County Heisman, awarded by The Robesonian to the county’s best high school football player.

“I just went out there and played,” Bryant said. “I just want to thank God first, as always, and then my family, friends and coaches. My coaches put me in the right spot, and I just handled the rest.”

Bryant had 103 tackles, including 60 solo tackles, to lead the Bulldogs defense, playing a hybrid role at linebacker and safety. He accumulated 25 tackles for loss, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two interceptions with one returned for a touchdown and two blocked kicks.

“When you’ve got talent, and you start working hard and putting stuff on top of the talent, you can do anything you set your mind to,” Bryant said.

Bryant played defensive back through his first three high school seasons, but took over half the snaps at linebacker this year as a senior.

“It usually went game to game, but (defensive coordinator Dominique) Bridges got it where it started going down to formations,” Setzer said. “Last year, you could tell how we were going to play him a little bit, but he got so good at his craft that it actually came down to different offenses we would see, different sets. He did play more linebacker this year than safety, but that’s the ability he gives you — he’s like a cheat code on the field. With Chris, you didn’t have to change personnel because he is different personnel.”

In addition to the motor, the football IQ and the physicality, Bryant’s game became even better because of his field vision, and his decisiveness in using that vision.

“We talk about physicality and his motor, but we can also talk about his sight,” Setzer said. “When he saw things — don’t second guess yourself. He’s the kind of guy who makes his order at the drive through, he’s not going, do I want No. 2, do I want No. 7. I think when he plays, the game actually slows down on him a little bit — that’s how good his field vision is.”

“I’ve just got an eye for the ball, and once I see it, I read and react just like my coaches teach me, and I just go make the play,” Bryant said.

Both Setzer and Bridges describe Bryant as a “ball hawk” — with the 25 tackles for loss as proof that Bryant swarms to the ball wherever on the field it may be.

“Whether the ball is in the air or on the ground; he’s going to figure out where it’s going and beat you to it,” Bridges said. “He had 25 tackles for loss, that just shows you that he pretty much knew what was going on each and every play from his film study. He’s the type of film that would come to me and say ‘hey, coach, I know I saw the game plan come out but this is what I see.’ He was pretty much an extra coach on the field, just understanding the other team’s offense and knowing where to be and how to make the plays.”

That leadership was by design, as Bryant played his fourth varsity season after playing with some strong leaders in the past.

“I just had to be more of a leader than I ever have before, more of a vocal standout on the team, and just lead the other young bucks in the right direction,” Bryant said. “Hopefully I’ve taught them enough that when I leave next year they can handle business and have a good year.”

Bryant also took some snaps as a wide receiver for the Bulldogs; he wasn’t utilized in this role quite as much as past seasons, with two catches for 15 yards, but still made an impact simply by his presence on the field.

“We were hoping to get him in a little more, but he was really valuable — so valuable that everybody we played remembered him from last year,” Setzer said. “He did some very unselfish things for us this year; he was a decoy a lot of times, because they knew that he had so many big plays on offense last year. That’s another sign of his leadership, to be able to be a decoy. He decoyed a lot, but then he made some really big plays. The ability to be that cheat code is what makes him so good.”

Bryant’s recognition marks the fifth straight year a St. Pauls player has been named as Robeson County Heisman, joining Marqueise Coleman in 2019 and Kemarion Baldwin in the spring 2021, fall 2021 and 2022 seasons.

“It’s an honor to be able to do the same thing and to accomplish what these guys have done, because they’ve all been successful,” Bryant said.

Bryant currently has an offer from UNC Pembroke, with coaches expecting others are to come. He’ll have a chance to showcase his game for college coaches when he plays in the East-West All-Star Game on Dec. 17 in Greensboro.

“I don’t really know where I’m going to commit to yet, but I’m going to wait until after my All-Star Game and see where things go after that.”

While the where is still uncertain, what that school gets isn’t — they’ll be getting the total defensive package.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.