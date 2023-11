PIKEVILLE — The Fairmont girls basketball team earned a 56-45 road win over C.B. Aycock Friday.

Taniya Simms led Fairmont (3-0) with a double-double, totaling 18 points with 11 rebounds.

Myasia Simms had 12 points with four steals, Niah Smith had 11 points, four assists and four steals and Miah Smith had nine points and five assists.

C.B. Aycock is 0-3.

The Golden Tornadoes play Wednesday at Richmond.