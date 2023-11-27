PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team defeated the Columbus State Cougars on the final day of the Give Thanks Tournament hosted by UNCP Sunday afternoon. A fast start by the Braves helped them control things early as they never surrendered the lead the whole game en route to a 66-51 win.

“That’s a really good Columbus State team, I think I told them they’re going to finish in the — by far top part of the Peach Belt,” UNCP coach Drew Richards said. “They play well together as any Columbus State team that I’ve seen the last three or four years and they shoot the ball well so I was happy that we came out of here with a win and I thought defensively we were a lot better.”

The Braves (5-3) opened up the game going on an 8-0 run and continued to pour into their lead pushing it out to 11-4 and eventually 14-7 before the Cougars (4-2) found themselves back into the game by cutting the Braves lead to 14-10 with a 3-pointer. From there a 6-0 run started by the Braves pushed their lead out to 20-10 and eventually a 7-3 run gave them the 27-13 lead heading into the half.

The second half saw the Cougars come out the gate, going on a 10-4 scoring run to chip away at the Braves’ lead, making it 31-23. The Braves didn’t waste any time finding their flow back as they pushed the lead out once again to 42-31. The offense continued to pour on to their lead while the defense helped keep things rolling as the Braves held on to their lead for the win at home.

In a strong defensive showing by the Braves, the team outrebounded the Cougars 52-30.

“Anytime we rebound I like it, so I mean I was happy with that; 22 is a large margin, we had three guys with eight rebounds and (Nygell Verdier) with 12. That’s the kind of efficient rebounding we need against a good-sized Columbus State team who’s been a good rebounding team so that’s usually a point of emphasis for us every game but especially in a game against Columbus State,” Richards said.

Nygell Verdier led the way for the Braves finishing with 11 points, 12 rebounds and two assists and Elijah Cobb followed with 11 points as well to go along with eight rebounds. JaJuan Carr finished with ten points, five rebounds and two assists. Bradlee Haskell had ten points, eight rebounds and four assists.

“Just playing hard going to grab the rebound when it comes off, pushing it and getting in a fast break and seeing what happens with what the defense gives us,” Verdier said.

Tyreik McCallum had himself a game as well, finishing with nine points and eight rebounds as the Lumberton alum made his second start with the Braves.

“Honestly just turning defense to offense, get a stop and get out on transition and get easy buckets,” McCallum said.

The Braves will be back in action at home on Saturday when they take on the Southern Wesleyan to open Conference Carolinas play. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.