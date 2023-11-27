PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team fell short of a fourth quarter comeback Sunday night when they took on the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears in non-conference action. A battle from start to end showed that the Braves didn’t back down and kept the Bears on their heels as Lenoir-Rhyne held on for the 58-51 win.

“We kept battling and just like I said we had a weird lineup out there with basically Zaria (Clark) and four perimeter people and then trying to guard people that way and in the second half late we couldn’t get some zones set, some plays but we really weren’t running anything, running a high post offense and trying to get Zaria (Clark) in a high post because we had people that didn’t know a high-post position because they hadn’t played it so I did think we battled,” UNCP coach John Haskins said.

Both sides kept it close early in the first quarter. Each side traded basket for basket tying it up at 8-8 before two key layups by the Braves gave them the 12-8 lead heading into the second quarter.

It remained neck and neck late in the second quarter when a 3-pointer by the Bears’ Tilda Lindstrom gave them the 20-19 lead over the Braves (3-3) before the Braves took it right back with a pair of free throws by Kalaya Hall made it 21-20. Both sides went into the half tied at 24-24.

The Bears started to pull away in the third quarter as they continued to push out their lead the Braves managed to hang around, still finding themselves back in the game as the clock was winding down towards the end of the third quarter. Hall threw up a 3-pointer that went in at the buzzer to cut the Bears’ lead to 41-37 heading into the fourth quarter.

That didn’t stop the Bears (3-2) as they pushed their lead back out in the fourth 47-38 before the Braves mounted another comeback attempt. The Braves cut the Bears lead to 55-51 with a Kelci Adams 3-pointer with 39.7 seconds to go but a layup by the Bears sealed the win.

Adams and Clark led the way with 14 points. Adams added four rebounds and two assists and Clark added nine rebounds and six assists. Hall followed with eight points, seven rebounds and five assists. Natalie Evington and Malea Garrison finished with six points each.

The Braves will be back at home on Wednesday when they welcome Newberry to town. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

“Just got to keep getting better,” Haskins said. “Newberry scares me because they’ve got a big girl that’s skilled and they go to left and right and we just got to play better defense in the post and not foul and then execute offensively and put the ball in the hole. We’ll hopefully have Hannah (Russell) back by Saturday and that will give us a little bit more depth.”