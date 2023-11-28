PEMBROKE — An impressive performance on the hardwood last week to help the UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team to a 3-0 week led to additional recognition for Nygell Verdier on Monday when they junior was lauded as the Conference Carolinas Defensive Player of the Week.

A product of Charlotte, Verdier averaged a double-double last week with 11 points and 10 rebounds per game. The junior’s week was highlighted by a double-double on Sunday against Columbus State with 11 points and 12 rebounds. The performance on the glass marked a career-high in rebounds.

An everyday starter for the Black & Gold, Verdier has recorded double-digit rebounds four different times this season. The junior has also posted double-figure scoring four times this season as well. Verdier is shooting 49.2 percent from the field this season and 40 percent from the perimeter.