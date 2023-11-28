PEMBROKE — A testament to outstanding achievement both on the pitch and in the classroom, the UNC Pembroke soccer team sent five student-athletes to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team that was announced last week.

To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at her current institution. The cumulative grade point average may not be rounded up to 3.50. No student-athlete is eligible until he/she has completed one full calendar year at his/her current institution and been on a college roster in that sport for two years.

The announcement marked the second-consecutive year that UNCP has been represented on the distinguished squad. Goalkeeper Chiara Coppin, defenders Ilaya Bigford and Nicole Cook, and midfielders Anna Grossheim and Abigail Lowry all earned honors.

Coppin, Bigford, Grossheim, and Lowry all earned the prestigious award for the second-consecutive year, while Cook now joins the short list that consists of this year’s group, as well as former standouts Sam Dunn (2009-10) and Gina Ryan (2017).

The 2023-24 CSC Academic All-America team, as well as the Academic All-American of the Year, will be announced on December 20.