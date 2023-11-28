PEMBROKE — When Josh Deese was named Purnell Swett’s head football coach in May, the position was considered to be on an interim basis for the 2023 season.

After Deese led the Rams to their most wins since 2017 and their first playoff appearance in just as long, it should come as no surprise that school administration wants Deese to continue.

Purnell Swett has removed the interim tag from Deese and named him the Rams’ permanent head football coach, athletic director Robert McLean confirmed to The Robesonian on Tuesday.

“I’m definitely pleased; I’m just glad everything worked out the way it should,” Deese said. “You have to give credit to God, first off. Thanks to (Principal) Clyde (Leviner) and Coach McLean for having confidence in me to do the job.”

Deese led the Rams to a 5-6 record this fall, with the five wins matching the program’s win total from the previous four seasons combined. The Rams made their first state playoff appearance since 2017, falling in the first round to top-seeded Rolesville. Deese was named Robeson County Coach of the Year by The Robesonian.

“Josh did a great job in his first year,” McLean said. “Of course, he already had relationships with the players coming in, and I think one of the big selling points was how he continued to grow his relationships with not only his players, but the community. He seemed to have a lot of support there. At the end of the day, Mr. Clyde was impressed with the direction the program was moving, and thought let’s go ahead and make this announcement.”

Deese, 40, is a 2002 Purnell Swett alumnus and also graduated from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He just completed his 18th season overall in the Rams football program, and served as defensive coordinator from 2017-22 before earning his first head coaching gig this year after Stephen Roberson resigned.

“This is home,” Deese said. “When you graduate from somewhere, then you start your career at the school you graduated from, it’s kind of home, and I’ve gotten used to what I’m doing. I love it here, and there’s nowhere else I’d rather be, and now I have the chance to do what I’ve been doing, but at a higher level. I’m super excited.”

For a program that has had four head coaches since 2018, having someone in the head job who isn’t as likely to leave Pembroke quickly for another opportunity was a major selling point for administration.

“That was a big part of it,” McLean said. “Josh, not only going to school there, but being on the staff there as a coach for several years. I think that was a big part of why he was able to jump in right away and have the success that he did. That was one of the things that we looked at going forward, just him continuing to build on those relationships. I think Josh’s end game is to be at Purnell Swett, and I think that’s one of the things Mr. Clyde really looked at in making this decision.”

Numbers for both the varsity and JV programs were up this year, and Deese is also “creating that presence” at the feeder middle schools, McLean said.

With Deese now permanently in place leading the Rams program, there’s belief in the building that better times are ahead for the program that what it has endured in recent years.

“The future looks bright,” Deese said. “We have a lot of work to do, but our boys don’t mind working, our coaches don’t mind working. We’re going to hit the ground running again and try to one-better our record from last year and do better than we have in the past.”

