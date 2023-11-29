FAYETTEVILLE — The St. Pauls boys and girls basketball teams each earned nonconference road wins Tuesday at Douglas Byrd.

The Bulldogs boys defeated the Eagles 64-23.

St. Pauls (2-2) led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter and 27-17 at halftime before the Bulldogs held the Eagles (0-3) to six second-half points; St. Pauls led 47-20 at the end of the third quarter.

Tyson Thompson scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs, Jakhi Purcell had 14 and Jordan Cook added 10.

The St. Pauls girls beat Douglas Byrd 78-55.

St. Pauls (3-1) led 17-14 after the first quarter, 42-25 at halftime and 67-37 at the end of the third quarter.

Jashontae Harris scored 23 points with 11 rebounds, six assists and seven steals for St. Pauls, Zhariana Shipman had 20 points and four assists, Ava Monroe had 13 points with seven steals, Zakoreya Davis had four points with 12 rebounds and Ashley Morris had eight rebounds.

Douglas Byrd is 1-2.

St. Pauls takes the court next with a home doubleheader against West Columbus on Dec. 8.