Purnell Swett’s Bri Brewington (2) runs around the screen of Niyah Locklear (22) during Tuesday’s game against Hoggard in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — Playing quite possibly one of the strongest opponents it will face all season, doing so in the debut of a new-look team with a new head coach, there was bound to be some growing pains for the Purnell Swett girls basketball team.

The Rams struggled to generate offense in a 67-26 loss to Hoggard to open the season Tuesday.

“We’re just going to have to go back in and look at film and pick out the good things, find out where we can get better and what we need to work on in practice,” said Purnell Swett coach Robert McLean, making his varsity coaching debut. “Me and the coaches were talking and we already see some things that we know we can point out, places where we can be better. It’s just things we’ll have to fix in practice.”

A young Rams team — one which has big shoes to fill after a successful run in the Rams program in recent years led by last year’s senior class — didn’t have to look far for a role model on what they aspire to be.

“That’s a good team we were playing tonight, fundamentally sound — a team we want to aspire to be like, just executing, doing the little things,” McLean said.

Bri Brewington opened the scoring with a 3 for Purnell Swett (0-1). But the Rams didn’t hit another field goal for the rest of the first half, with a 15 1/2 minute stretch before their next in the opening 30 seconds of the third quarter.

Hoggard (2-0) used a 13-0 run to build a lead and held a 16-5 advantage after the first quarter, with five points each from Tristan Shivers and Avery Fitzgerald in the quarter.

Shivers had five more second quarter points as the Vikings stretched their lead to 30-10 at halftime; Purnell Swett’s points all came at the free-throw line, with Niyah Locklear going 4-for-4 in the quarter at the stripe.

Locklear got the Rams back in the basket on the opening possession of the second half, then scored again a few moments later, while Josie McLean hit a layup later in the third quarter for a third Rams field goal in the period. But Hoggard continued to extend its advantage behind a seven-point quarter from Aaronyanda Graham, and led 46-16 at the end of the third.

Seven different Rams scored during the fourth quarter; Hoggard’s Ella Jones scored all 11 of her points in the final stanza.

Brewington scored nine points and Locklear had seven for Purnell Swett.

“In a game like tonight, you’ve got to find the positives, and they certainly were positives,” McLean said. “Hopefully there’s some things we can build on going into the rest of the season.”

Shivers led Hoggard with 15 points, Graham and Jones each had 11 and Sarah Elgert netted nine.

The Rams host East Bladen — another team that’s typically fundamentally sound and has a strong pedigree — on Friday; McLean hopes his team can learn quickly, bounce back and build from Tuesday’s loss.

“We go to film, we show them, we teach them,” McLean said. “This is a game that, as a coach — I’m a teacher, we point out things, we show them, and we look to get better. That’s all we can do from a game like this.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.