PEMBROKE — Vanja Przulj capped off an impressive season on the volleyball court when she was named to a pair of all-region teams on Wednesday. Przulj was one of 16 student-athletes to the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) All-Southeast Region team, and then was one of 14 student-athletes named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-Region team.

The announcement marks the first time in program history that UNCP has had a player earn both D2CCA and AVCA honors in the same year. Brianna Warren was named to the D2CCA all-region squad in 2021, and earned the AVCA all-region nods in 2022.

The outside hitter was the only Conference Carolinas player to earn a spot on this year’s D2CCA 1st team squad. Abigail Durham of North Greenville was a second-team recipient. Przulj and Durham each earned a spot on the AVCA first-team list.

A native of Belgrade, Serbia, Przulj earned first-team all-conference nods after starting in 33 games and playing 120 sets. A key cog to the UNCP offense, Przulj finished the season leading the conference with 4.72 kills per set and 5.33 points per set. The senior ranked fourth in the nation for points per set, and finished fifth in the nation for kills per set.

Przulj, who earned a spot on the Conference Carolinas All-Tournament team, wrapped up her senior season with 377 digs (3.14/set), 57 service aces (0.14/set), and 29 blocks (0.24/set).