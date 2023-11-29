PEMBROKE — More postseason honors rolled in for the UNC Pembroke soccer team on Wednesday, as Mercy Bell and Anna Grossheim each earned a spot on the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-Southeast Region squad, the organization announced.

The announcement marked the 12th time in the 23-season history of the program that the Black & Gold has been represented on the squad, and the eighth time that the Braves have sent multiple representatives to the team. Grossheim picked up the honor for the third-straight season, while Bell picked up all-region accolades for the first time in her career.

The duo will now be advanced to the D2CCA All-America ballot for consideration. The D2CCA All-America team will be announced on December 6.

The 2023 Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Year, Bell paced Conference Carolinas in two offensive statistical categories, and was tied for the lead in another, while also ranking second in two other categories. The Jacksonville native led the league in goals (19) and points (42), was tied for the lead in game-winning goals (5), and ranked second in shots (96) and shots on goal (48). The sophomore forward scored at least one point (goal or assist) in 11 outings this season, and notched single-season school records with her six multi-goal games and three hat tricks.

An All-Conference Carolinas 1st Team selection, Grossheim finds her way onto the squad for the third-consecutive year. The Garner native led the league in shots (102) and shots on goal (55), as well as leading the nation in shots per game (5.37) and shots on goal per game (2.89). She also led Conference Carolinas in assists (12) and finished tied for fifth in points (26). Grossheim tallied at least one point in 12 matches this season, and broke both the UNCP single-season and career records for assists.