ROCKINGHAM — The Fairmont girls basketball team lost 49-39 on a road trip to Richmond Wednesday in nonconference play.

Taniya Simms scored 10 points to lead Fairmont (3-1) and Miah Smith had seven points.

The loss snaps a 15-game winning streak in the regular season for Fairmont dating back to a loss to Purnell Swett in the Robeson County Shootout semifinals on Dec. 16, 2022.

Richmond is 2-2.

Fairmont hosts Lumberton Friday. The Golden Tornadoes defeated the Pirates 49-37 on Nov. 17.