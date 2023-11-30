PEMBROKE — Hot. Cold. Hot. Cold.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team went back and forth between two extremes Wednesday — the Braves were on fire in the first quarter and particularly in the third, but struggled to get anything going in the second and fourth.

Those ups and downs resulted in some drastic swings throughout the contest against visiting Newberry — but the points obtained by the Braves during the hot streaks were enough to earn a 62-51 win over the Wolves.

“Just different tales of quarters,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “I thought the first and third, we were unbelievable offensively, particularly in the third quarter scoring 30 points and shooting (62.5%); we just played with a lot of confidence and executed stuff. And then, I don’t know what happened; I think we were unsure of ourselves.”

From a four-point halftime deficit, the Braves used a 30-point third quarter to take a 53-38 lead to the fourth — then scored just two points over the first nine minutes of the final quarter, allowing Newberry to close to 55-51 before the Braves made some late free throws to seal the win.

Zaria Clark scored 22 points with 10 rebounds for UNCP. Kelci Adams scored 16 points, 14 of which came in the third quarter, and had seven rebounds and three assists.

The Braves’ first-quarter success came primarily from inside the arc, with a 7-for-9 mark on 2-point shots and a 1-for-8 clip from distance. UNCP used an 11-0 run featuring three baskets by Clark to take a 15-6 lead late in the period, and led 17-9 after the quarter.

“Just being more aggressive (was the key),” Clark said. “That’s a mental note for myself — just keep attacking and try to do the best thing for the team.”

UNCP took its largest lead of the first half at 19-9 after two Clark free throws in the opening minute of the second quarter, but the Braves struggled to a 1-for-11 rate from the floor in the period. That allowed Newberry to make a 16-2 run behind six points from April Rummery-Lamb to take a 25-21 lead with 2:11 left in the half before holding a 27-23 halftime advantage.

The Braves outscored Newberry 30-11 in the third quarter behind 14 points and four 3-pointers from Adams — who was scoreless in the first half — and 10 more from Clark.

“I told Kelci, you’re a shooter, you’re 0-for-5 in the first half, keep shooting it,” Haskins said. “She got it going and made shots, and I thought her making those shots really opened that game up.”

Adams hit the first two baskets of the quarter to give the Braves a 28-27 lead, then after two Payton Cronen triples for the Wolves, Adams hit a 3 to answer and tie the score at 33-33 at the 6:40 mark in the third.

That basket began a 23-5 run to finish the quarter, which included Adams’ fourth 3 of the third and a Clark jumper as the quarter expired as UNCP took its 15-point lead, the Braves’ largest.

“The goal seems like it’s this big (during a hot streak),” Adams said, extending her arms. “The beginning of the first half, like Coach kept saying, we were shooting ourselves in the foot, just missing. But my coaching staff and my teammates just tell me the next one’s going in, keep having confidence, next shot.”

Aniah McManus was as key as Adams and Clark in the Braves’ strong offensive stretches, dishing six assists to go with her six points and four steals.

“I’m just getting them the ball,” McManus said. “The assist comes from them. I’m just passing it but they’re doing all the work.”

“People really struggle to pressure us, because (McManus) can put it between her legs or whatever she’s got to do. She’s just quick with the ball, she’s hard to bottle up and I think she’s done a much better job … of keeping that dribble alive.”

UNCP’s only field goal over the first nine minutes of the fourth quarter came from Hannah Russell, who also had the Braves’ only 3-point make in the first half and scored 10 points with seven rebounds in her return from injury.

“Just having her energy and enthusiasm out there (is big),” Haskins said. “And then she’s done a good job of scoring on the block for us, and she can come away and stretch the defense.”

Rummery-Lamb, who led Newberry with 14 points and six rebounds, scored six points as the Wolves narrowed the gap in the fourth quarter. But the Braves’ defense held Newberry to 13 points in the quarter — and held the Wolves to their second-lowest overall shooting percentage of the season at 37.5% — allowing UNCP to hold the lead despite its late dry spell.

“Every day in practice, we talk about defense, we preach defense,” Haskins said. “I just thought we did a solid job tonight, because had we not played defense it would’ve gotten a lot scarier when we hit those droughts.”

After Newberry closed to a four-point margin in the final minute, Clark and Adams each hit two free throws and Kalaya Hall converted on a 3-point play after she was fouled on a layup with 11 seconds to play.

Behind Rummery-Lamb, Caylin Moment and Cronen each scored 10 points for Newberry.

The Braves, who were picked before the season as the favorite to win Conference Carolinas, begin league play Saturday when Southern Wesleyan visits the English E. Jones Center for a 2 p.m. tipoff.

“Right now our margin of error is thin, so we’re going to have to play well every night out, so we can’t take anything for granted,” Haskins said. “It’ll be the same thing — Southern Wesleyan always comes in here and lights it up from 3, and they’re a hard team to guard and they’ve got a lot of kids that can shoot the ball, so we’re going to have to do a good job defensively. And then just being consistent — and that’s the big thing, can we be consistent offensively.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.