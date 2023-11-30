PEMBROKE — Good news continued for Jamae Blank on Thursday when the redshirt junior was named to the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) All-Super Region 1 team.

The announcement marks the first All-Region nod for the program since 2019. It is now the eight time in program history that UNCP has been represented on the distinguished list.

The Mountain East Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year was one of four MEC student-athletes who earned the recognition.

Blank started in all 10 games and finished the season with 49 tackles (30 solo) broke up six passes, forced three fumbles and recovered three fumbles. The Durham native registered 21.5 tackles for a loss of 110 yards. Blank broke the school record for most sacks in a single season and ranked second in the nation for total sacks and sack yards. Blank had 12.5 sacks for a loss of 88 yards during the season. He also ranked sixth nationally in tackles for loss.

Blank will now be advanced to the D2CCA All-America ballot for consideration. The D2CCA All-America team will be announced on December 16.