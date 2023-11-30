FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. — Homestanding Emmanuel hung around going into the last bout, but a major decision from Massimo Sullivan clinched the victory for the Braves Wednesday night in Conference Carolinas action.

The Braves (2-1, 2-1 CC) moved to 6-1 all-time against the Lions (0-3, 0-3 CC), and have now taken the last five duals against the hosts.

UNCP’s Joey Bruscino put the Braves ahead after an 8-6 decision in the 125-pound bout, while Logan Robinson added to the lead with a pin in the 133-pound match. A UNCP forfeit at 141 pounds made it a 9-6 advantage, before Jake Piccirilli picked up a crucial win at 149 pounds with a 20-3 technical fall.

Ethan Wendell followed with a 5-0 decision at 157 pounds in his Conference Carolinas dual debut. Newcomer Scott Joll added another pin to his season tally in the 174-pound bout, stretching the lead to 23-11. Emmanuel victories by decision at 184 and 197 made it 23-17 going into the heavyweight bout, but Sullivan put it away with a dominant 16-2 major decision.

The Braves will be back in action again this weekend, as they head to Greenwood, S.C. to take part in the Lander Duals. The Braves will face off against Notre Dame College, Frostburg State, Glenville State, and Kentucky Wesleyan.