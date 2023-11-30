LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys wrestling team swept Gray’s Creek and South View in two United-8 Conference duals at home Wednesday, while Gray’s Creek and South View each earned victories over Purnell Swett.

Lumberton defeated Gray’s Creek 66-18 and beat South View 53-21.

Against the Bears, Lumberton won 11 matches by pin or forfeit; Alexander Moody (106 pounds), Travelian Hall (113), Damicquen Powell (120), Anderson Brayboy (144), Juan Villalobos (150), Bryce Ivey (165), James Ellison (175) and Jalen Terry-Winston (285) each pinned their opponent and Matthew Foil (157), Jackson Buck (190) and Deric Fulmore (215) won by forfeit.

The South View match was slightly more competitive, with the Tigers winning four of the 14 bouts. Lumberton won by pin in seven matches, with Moody (106), Hall (113), Cameron Karschner (138), Brayboy (144), Foil (157), Ellison (175) and Buck (190) each pinning their opponent; Powell (120) won by technical fall. Ivey (165) won in a 12-8 decision and Casey Hardin (285) won by 8-2 decision.

Gray’s Creek beat Purnell Swett 48-35. Gray’s Creek won six matches by forfeit and the Rams won three by forfeit; the 36-18 scoring advantage from those matches provided the difference in the Bears’ favor, and Purnell Swett won three of the five contested matches. Denote McCoy (150) and Elija Oxendine (175) each pinned their opposition, while Devon Connor (132) won by technical fall; the Bears won the other two matches by pin.

South View defeated the Rams 76-4, with the Tigers earning 12 wins by pin or forfeit and another by major decision. Connor (132) got the Rams’ only win of the match with 12-4 major decision victory.

Lumberton will wrestle at the Mount Pleasant Invitational near Charlotte Friday and Saturday; the Rams will compete in a tournament at Green Hope Friday and Saturday.