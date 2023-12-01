St. Pauls assistant coach Tony Jones passes the ball to a Bulldogs player as part of a drill during practice Thursday in St. Pauls.

ST. PAULS — There aren’t too many high school basketball teams with an assistant coach who led a team to the state championship game as a head coach just two seasons ago, or is a former conference Coach of the Year at the college level.

St. Pauls head coach Corey Thompson found such a coach to be his assistant this season, and one Robeson County fans are already familiar with.

Tony Jones, who has spent much of his coaching career as an assistant and later the interim head coach at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, is working with the Bulldogs this winter.

“I talked to Coach Thompson a few times in the past, and he was like ‘hey man, I’ve got a position here for you,’” Jones said. “Finally, a teaching job became available and so was the coaching job, and I’ve been itching at getting back to it and finally got an opportunity, so Coach Thompson gave me the opportunity and I’m very thankful for that.”

Thompson had no expectation when reaching out to Jones that he could be interested in the position, but is grateful he was willing to come on board with the Bulldogs.

“We reached out to Coach Jones, just out of a hope and prayer,” Thompson said. “Honestly, I didn’t think he would’ve been interested — but Coach Jones is a coach, he understands the profession, he knows how it is, so getting him on board was just a blessing.”

Jones, who was a guard during his playing career at Cape Fear, is primarily working with the guards, though Thompson also says he’s another set of eyes to watch the entire team.

“(Jones’) experience has been great,” Bulldogs senior guard Jordan Cook said. “He was a guard and he really helps us guards out. … Coach Thompson, being a forward, he knows the forwards, but (Jones) really helps us as guards.”

Jones was on staff at UNCP from 2014-21, first as a student assistant coach, then a full-time assistant, then the interim head coach for the 2019-20 season, leading the Braves to a regular-season Peach Belt Conference Championship. He was named PBC Coach of the Year after the season.

He also coached at Seventy-First High School for the 2021-22 season, leading the Falcons to a 3A East Regional championship. He worked in sales for the last year after he was controversially relieved of his head-coaching duties at Seventy-First following the state championship appearance.

“Coaching’s in my blood. I took a year off, and I enjoyed what I was doing then, but then I’ve just been itching,” Jones said. “I went to a couple games and some practices and stuff like that, and just got that itch to get back into it. It’s an opportunity that arose at the right time; I had some other opportunities, but things just didn’t work out how they needed to, so I’m here with Coach Thompson and it’s a blessing.”

Jones also worked with the Bulldogs’ defensive backs during football season.

While Jones has plenty of strong experience at his previous stops, he says he’s gaining as much knowledge as he’s giving.

“I’m still learning,” Jones said. “I definitely have some experience, but I’m still learning from Coach Thompson, Coach (Chauncey) Canady, Coach (Hunter) Lowry, they give great advice. It’s been great; I’m still learning and I really enjoy it.”

And while that experience and knowledge is an asset, Thompson says Jones doesn’t talk about anything he’s done previously in the game.

“He comes in willingly, wants to help out, just really selfless,” Thompson said. “He comes in and helps us out, brings some stuff to the program, to the kids and everything, so it just benefits us overall. … He’s willing to do whatever — and he has done whatever, from laundry to filming, whatever it takes. He really is a coach’s coach.”

And that selflessness, combined with an easygoing personality, make the 31-year-old Jones relatable to the teenagers he is working with each day.

“He relates really good,” Cook said. “We can be comfortable around him talking, and he’s really relatable. He’s just a great coach and he’s really fun to be around.”

Jones’ addition certainly provides a boost for the Bulldogs program. But — in typical Tony Jones fashion — he’s quick to deflect any praise back to the players as he looks forward to what they will accomplish on the court this winter.

“It’s a great group of kids again,” Jones said. “I was blessed with a great group at Seventy-First and I’m blessed with a great group here. I’m just excited to see what their potential is.”

