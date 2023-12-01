PEMBROKE — Purnell Swett senior middle blocker Kayloni Eddings became the first Rams volleyball player this month to sign to play collegiately, with two more signings set for the coming weeks. Eddings signed to play at Fayetteville Technical Community College.

“I think it was just the environment, and everybody that I met there was really nice,” Eddings said. “And they had the career path I was leaning towards.”

Eddings, who wants to study dental hygiene, said picking a school that’s close to home, about 45 minutes from Pembroke, was a plus in her decision.

She’ll also join former teammate Bella Finelli, who currently plays on the Trojans volleyball team, as well as a current teammate who will sign with the Trojans later this month, Rams head coach Corey Deese said.

“It’s a real big plus knowing that I’m going to be able to go there and participate in a sport I love with teammates that I’ve already had and I’ve known,” Eddings said.

Eddings had 30 kills and 46 blocks from the middle blocker position in her senior campaign for the Rams this fall. FTCC was her only collegiate offer to date.

“(They’re getting) a big block,” Deese said. “A hard worker, self-motivating. She’s very determined. With the injuries that she’s had, coming back and being very persistent about wanting to be on the court and play — I think they’re getting a really good middle blocker.”

Eddings, who also plays basketball and soccer at Purnell Swett, has dealt with some injuries through her high school career, but says the chance to play collegiately is a worthwhile payoff as he prepares to graduate from Purnell Swett in the spring.

“I’ve been through a lot with this team,” she said, “and I’m glad that it’s leading somewhere good.”

