PEMBROKE — Strong defense built the lead for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team in the third quarter Saturday.

When the defense was less effective in the fourth quarter, the Braves had to hold on — and made some key plays late to earn a 68-58 win over visiting Southern Wesleyan in both teams’ Conference Carolinas opener at the English E. Jones Center.

“You can’t be picky with a win — it’s a conference win by 10 points — but again, I think, we’re up 19, they got some momentum going,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “They switched to that zone and we got some good shots, but the ball quit falling for us. It was a great run in the third quarter to build that lead up, and we were making shots, and they we kind of went cold and they started scoring, and we kept fouling.”

Southern Wesleyan (2-6, 0-1 CC) was held to two third-quarter field goals as UNCP (5-3, 1-0 CC) outscored the Warriors 19-12 in the third quarter, extending a 32-25 halftime lead to 51-37 at the end of the period.

This included a 13-5 run over the first 6:09 of the period as the Warriors were held without a field goal in the span, with the Braves propelled by four points each from Zaria Clark and Hannah Russell and a 3 by Kelci Adams.

“We did a nice job then,” Haskins said. “After that they started attacking a little more and put their head down and got some calls.”

Southern Wesleyan started the fourth on a 12-0 run, taking advantage of some Braves defensive lapses while UNCP struggled to score on the other end, cutting the gap to 51-49 with 6:55 to go.

The Lady Braves used a triple by Adams, a Zaria Clark jumper and a Kalaya Hall layup to build the lead back to 58-49, but SWU cut the lead back to 62-58 with 2:04 to go behind five points in the span from Lexi Griffen.

Two steals by Russell then went a long way towards preserving the win. The first led to two Hall free throws on the other end, and the second led to a 3 by Russell a few seconds later during the ensuing possession, making the Braves’ lead 67-58 with 43 seconds left.

“I feed off my team’s energy,” Russell said. “When I got that one steal, it made me want to keep playing defense, and the second steal the girl basically threw it to me. But it was good, and then hitting the 3 right after that definitely ended the game.”

Clark led UNCP with 17 points, adding six rebounds and five assists, while Hall had 15 points with a team-high nine rebounds.

“Just getting back to what I know I can do and attacking the basket,” Hall said. “The last few games have been horrible, so just knowing what I can do and helping my team in any way I can.”

Adams scored 12 points with four rebounds and Russell scored 11 points with four rebounds and the two key steals.

Haskins felt the Braves didn’t have enough free-throw attempts, with just 12 for the game, but the trio of Hall, Clark and Russell combined to make 11 of those 12.

“I’ve always said if you want a good free-throw shooting team, you’ve got to get your best free-throw shooters on the line,” Haskins said. “If you look at our stats for the season, we’ve made more free throws than our opponents have attempted. … I don’t know if we just weren’t getting calls, we didn’t attack enough, but we just didn’t get to the free-throw line enough today.”

Shelby Glance scored 15 points with 12 rebounds for the Warriors, Asia Pearly had 15 points with six rebounds and Griffen scored 11 points.

An Adams 3 gave UNCP an 11-4 lead with 4:17 left in the first quarter, and after SWU cut the lead to four, Hall hit a triple in the final seconds of the quarter for a 16-9 Braves lead.

Two triples by Glance and one by Taylin Smith gave SWU a 23-21 lead midway through the second quarter, but UNCP finished the half on an 11-2 run sparked by a Natalie Evington 3 to take its seven-point lead at the break.

With final exams on the horizon, the Braves won’t play again until a nonconference bout with Winston-Salem State at 6:30 p.m. next Saturday.

