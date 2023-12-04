The Lumberton girls wrestling team takes a group photo after finishing second at the Eye of the Tiger Invitational Saturday in Mount Pleasant.

MOUNT PLEASANT — Four boys and four girls from the Lumberton wrestling team won classification titles as the Pirates boys won the team championship and the girls finished second at the Eye of the Tiger Invitational, held Friday and Saturday at Mount Pleasant High School near Charlotte.

Jackson Buck, Matthew Foil, James Ellison and Jalen Terry-Winston each won their classification for the Pirates boys and Teresa Canady, Kylie Brigman, Janiya Rolland and Wyntergale Oxendine each took first place for the Lumberton girls.

The Pirates boys won the team championship with 216 points, with Hickory Ridge second at 211 and Porter Ridge third at 197.5. Lumberton narrowly missed winning in the girls competition, finishing with 93.5 points to 96 for tournament champion Parkwood, with host Mount Pleasant third at 75 points.

Buck was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler after winning three matches by pin and two by technical fall en route to the title at 190 pounds. This included a pin of Concord’s Alex Petroff in just over one minute in the championship match.

Foil (157 pounds) pinned his first three opponents in the tournament before a 2-1 decision over North Gaston’s James Weaver won him the title.

Ellison (175) won his first three matches by pin or technical fall before a 38-second pin of Southwestern Randolph’s Ethan Neilson in the semifinal; he then pinned Weddington’s Luke Shipley in the championship match.

Terry-Winston and Pirates teammate Casey Hardin both reached the semifinals at 285 by pinning their first two opponents, then had to face each other in that round. Terry-Winston won by 4-3 decision over Hardin, then pinned Porter Ridge’s Andy Morales to win the title. Hardin lost in the consolation semifinals after his loss to Terry-Winston and did not place.

Travelian Hall (113) finished second after winning his first three matches by pin, forfeit and major decision before losing by a 10-9 decision to Weddington’s Aiden White in the championship match.

Cameron Karschner (138) finished third after losing in the quarterfinal round and battling through four consolation matches, winning all by pin or technical fall.

Alexander Moody (106) took fourth after losing in the semifinals by an 8-5 decision, winning a consolation match then losing in the third-place bout.

Damicquen Powell (120) and Deric Fulmore (215) each reached the semifinals before losing twice and did not place. Pirates wrestlers Trenyce Campbell-Bethea (126), Gavin Graham (132), Anderson Brayboy (144), Juan Villalobos (150), Bryce Ivey (165) and Dexter Stephens (165) also did not place.

For the Lady Pirates, Canady (114) won her event title with two quick pins, in 13 seconds and 48 seconds, beating North Gaston’s Susan Lopez in the event final.

Brigman (120) pinned all three of her opponents, with a win over Salisbury’s Dashia Canada in the championship match; Naziya Hassan also wrestled in the 120-pound weight class and reached the semifinals before two losses by decision and did not place.

Rolland and East Rowan’s Marlianna Polito were the only two wrestlers at 185, so the pair wrestled a best-of-three series. Polito pinned Rolland in the first match, but Rolland responded to pin Polito the next two times and win the class title.

Oxendine (235) pinned both of her opponents, with a 38-second pin of Parkwood’s Marllory Ortiz in the championship bout.

Nykira Purdie (100) finished second for Lumberton, losing to West Cabarrus’ Courtney Stough in the championship match.

The Pirates’ Lily Bell and Evelyn Ortiz notably faced each other in a consolation third-round match at 126, with Ortiz winning by technical fall; Ortiz lost in the next round and both wrestlers did not place. Yahida Fricks (132) and Edit Saavedra (165) also did not place for Lumberton.

Lumberton hosts the Border War Duals on Saturday.