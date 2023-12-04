RED SPRINGS — Red Springs offensive lineman Tim Hammonds became the third Robeson County player selected to play in the upcoming East-West All-Star Game when the Red Devils’ senior was added to the East roster this week.

The game will be played at 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Grimsley High School’s Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro.

“Being able to represent the Red Springs program and represent the city, being a Red Springs kid from right here in the town of Red Springs, a predominant family here, I just think that’s a good representation of not only (Hammonds) and his family and his hard work, but what we’ve been trying to do here as Red Springs football since we got here,” Red Springs coach Tim Ray said.

Hammonds joins St. Pauls linebacker/safety Chris Bryant and Purnell Swett offensive lineman Jodi Freeman on the East team roster.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Hammonds, who also plays basketball and baseball for Red Springs, was a key presence on the Red Devils’ offensive line. He earned All-County honors from The Robesonian for the second time.

“Tim worked hard to get all his accomplishments,” Ray said. “He’s still got a ways to go to get to his highest level, but he’s worked hard to get where he is.”

Hammonds currently has seven collegiate offers, all at the Division-II level including The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Fayetteville State.

Hammonds is Red Springs’ first East-West selection since Blake Green in 2014, which was also the last time three Robeson County players were picked for the East-West football game; Green joined St. Pauls’ Shayron Jones and Lumberton’s Demetri Sheridan. Robeson County also had three players selected in 1966 and 1976.

“I love that Robeson County is well-represented,” Ray said. “I think that’s a big factor too, about how well the coaches are coaching these guys in Robeson County, but also a representation of the guys that we’re playing, they’re respecting the competition.”

The East-West game featuring the three Robeson participants will be played one day after the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, for which St. Pauls linebacker Jamarcus Smith is a selection for the North Carolina team.

