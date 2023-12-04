GREENWOOD, S.C. — The UNC Pembroke wrestling team went a perfect 4-0, including a win over No. 21 Glenville State, on Saturday at the Lander Duals in Greenwood, South Carolina. Scott Joll racked up four more pins to lead the way for the Black & Gold.

In a 43-7 win over Notre Dame College, Logan Seliga (125 pounds), Logan Robinson (133), and Avery Buonocore (141) each recorded pins to put the Braves out to an 18-0 lead. Jake Piccirilli (149) followed with a 16-2 major decision, Keegan Roberson (157) won via forfeit, while Ulises Varner (165) won by a 4-1 decision to stretch the lead to 23-0. Joll (174) picked up his first of four pins on the day, while Jose Zambrano Canuto (184) recorded a pin of his own to make it 43-0, before the Black & Gold dropped the final two matches to make it 43-7.

The Braves won nine of ten matches in a 41-3 win over Frostburg State, with Joll (174) and Zambrano Canuto (184) each picking up their second pin of the day. Seliga (125) and Joshua Feliz (141) each picked up technical fall victories, while Piccirilli (149), Roberson (157), and Will Lowery (165) all picked up major decisions.

UNCP defeated Glenville State 26-16. Individual results from the match were unavailable.

The Black & Gold took eight of ten matches in their final dual, beating Kentucky Wesleyan 43-6. Joey Bruscino (125), Buonocore (141), Joll (174), and Zambrano Canuto (184) all recording win via pinfall. Ethan Wendell (157) and Varner (165) each recorded technical fall victories, while Christopher Dickey (197) took a 7-1 decision.

The Braves will be back in action Wednesday, December 13 as they head to Waleska, Ga. to take on Reinhardt in a non-conference dual match. Wrestling action is set to begin at 4 p.m. inside the James & Sis Brown Athletic Center.

Braves track and field has solid day at JDL Early Bird Invitational

Jack Phieffer took third in the mile run and the 3000m, while Calen McKinney finished fourth in the 60m dash to highlight the performances on the men’s side. Gloria Nutsigbe finished sixth in the shot put at 11.78m to highlight the women’s side and help lead the indoor track & field programs to a successful day at the JDL Early Bird Invitational on Sunday in Winston-Salem.

Phieffer posted a personal best of 4:27.78 in the mile run on the way to his third place finish, while also establishing a personal best in the 3000m at 8:41.23 to take home another third place finish.

Newcomer Sean Townes took sixth in the 400m at 51.64, while Sean Todd finished sixth in the 1000m with a time of 2:44.02. Delsin Burkhart finished seventh in the mile run at 4:30.10, while Hunter Levy took ninth in the 3000m with a time of 8:59.29. Newcomers Quavion Martin and Tyshone Bolden, Jr. both finished in the top-10 in the high jump, each recording a 1.85m jump. Cole Thomas placed ninth in the pole vault at 4.40m. The 4×800 meter relay team of Gabriel Blackwelder, Delsin Burkhart, Daniel Mejias, and Sean Todd placed third, while the 4×400 meter relay team of Landon Jones, Braylon Brooks, Caleb Mason, and Dequavious White took seventh to round out the top-10 finishes on the men’s side.

On the women’s side, Carina Fiorucci finished eighth in the pole vault at 3.05m, while Katie-Marie Sherlock placed ninth in the 400m to close out the top-10 finishes.

The Braves will be back in action January 13 at the Mondo College Invitational. The meet will take place at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.