PEMBROKE — If the thought of a Purnell Swett volleyball player signing to play at Sandhills Community College seems familiar, it should.

Rams senior middle hitter Anyssia Mains signed to play for the Flyers Tuesday, becoming the latest in what’s become an annual occurence of Purnell Swett players choosing the Southern Pines school.

“I like the community and I like the coaches, and being able to be in a small community but at the same time being involved in the school,” Mains said.

Mains became the ninth player in Purnell Swett coach Corey Deese’s tenure to join the Flyers program.

“Anybody that comes from Coach Corey’s program, we know is going to be well-coached and have a good work ethic,” said Sandhills head coach Alicia Riggan, who was present at Tuesday’s ceremony. “She reached out to us about (Mains) and she came down and visited, and she seems like she’d be a great fit for our program. She’s going to be a great addition to our front line, she’s going to work hard and she’s excited.”

Mains had 62 kills and 50 blocks in her senior season for the Rams.

“They’re getting an exceptional player, long arms, big block, good timing, good teammate,” Deese said. “Just a lot of fun to have, on and off the court. They’re getting something special.”

Mains did not have any other collegiate offers — though she said that’s more or less by design.

“(I did) not really, because I was set on Sandhills at first so I was hoping that would be the option,” Mains said.

After playing three sports in high school, also competing on the Rams’ basketball and soccer teams, Mains is pleased to continue her sports career playing volleyball at the next level.

“I started playing volleyball in ninth grade, and since then it’s been one of my favorite sports,” Mains said. “I’m thanful for all the coaches who brought me here.”

Mains is the second Purnell Swett player to sign in recent days, after Kayloni Eddings signed to Fayetteville Tech on Friday. A third signing from the program’s 2024 senior class is scheduled in January.

