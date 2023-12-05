KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mercy Bell, Anna Grossheim, Nicole Cook and Ashleigh Harris each added another award to their respective collegiate resumes on Tuesday afternoon when the UNC Pembroke soccer quartet was among 36 student-athletes named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region squad, the organization announced.

Bell, a first team selection, picked up all-region nods from the United Soccer Coaches Association for the second-straight season, while Grossheim earned the honor for the third-consecutive season as part of the second team squad. Cook and Harris, both first-time selections, were named to the second and third team, respectively.

It is the 16th time in the 23-season history of the program that the Braves have sent at least one representative to the all-region squad, and the seventh time in the last eight years that the Black & Gold has had multiple honorees, while marking only the third time in program history, and first since 2010, that four players have made the squad.

The 2023 Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Year, Bell paced Conference Carolinas in two offensive statistical categories, and was tied for the lead in another, while also ranking second in two other categories. The Jacksonville native led the league in goals (19) and points (42), was tied for the lead in game-winning goals (5), and ranked second in shots (96) and shots on goal (48). The sophomore forward scored at least one point (goal or assist) in 11 outings this season, and notched single-season school records with her six multi-goal games and three hat tricks.

An All-Conference Carolinas 1st Team selection, Grossheim now becomes just the second player in program history to earn the honor three times, joining Jasmine Senecal-Guzman who got the nod four times. The Garner native led the league in shots (102) and shots on goal (55), as well as leading the nation in shots per game (5.37) and shots on goal per game (2.89). She also led Conference Carolinas in assists (12) and finished tied for fifth in points (26). Grossheim tallied at least one point in 12 matches this season, and broke both the UNCP single-season and career records for assists.

An All-Conference Carolinas 2nd Team selection, Cook played the full 90 minutes in all but one match this season, and was on the pitch for 1,694 of the team’s 1,710 minutes (99%). The Wake Forest native was part of a back line that allowed only 1.26 goals per game and just 5.05 shots on goal per game. Cook also scored her first collegiate goal this season on a successful PK against Erskine.

Harris, also an All-Conference Carolinas second-team selection, tallied eight goals this season, to go along with seven assists and 23 points. Her seven assists tied for fourth in Conference Carolinas. The native Californian had a career day this season against Erskine, tallying a hat trick to go along with three assists. Harris logged multi-point outings in six matches this year.